Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank presents new logo and motto

19 November 2019 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank has presented a new logo, Trend reports referring to the press-conference on the rebranding of the bank.

A new bank motto - "rahat bankchiliq" (convenient banking) was presented at the event.

Chairman of the bank’s board Elchin Rahimov said that Rabitabank has always focused on the work with clients.

“The main goal and mission of the bank is to provide the bank's customers with all the services, in particular high efficiency of all types of services," the chairman said.

Rabitabank was founded in 1993. Presently, it has 25 branches, including 10 branches in Baku.

