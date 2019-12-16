S&P affirms Uzbekistan's credit ratings at BB-/B

16 December 2019 08:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
India, Uzbekistan to exchange technological startups (Exclusive)
ICT 15 December 09:11
Uzbek Senate approves law to protect investors' rights in special economic zones
Uzbekistan 15 December 05:58
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for comprehensive corrosion survey of fields, pipelines
Tenders 14 December 14:51
OSCE/ODIHR publishes interim report on parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan
Business 14 December 12:04
OSCE to deploy first-ever election observation mission to Uzbekistan
Business 14 December 11:26
ERIELL Group commissions 4 wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 14 December 11:24
Latest
Kazakhstan's Development Bank to expand support of communication projects (Exclusive)
ICT 08:58
Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests
Other News 08:41
China and U.S. should continue trade talks, remove tariffs: stats bureau
China 08:05
Philippines hunts for survivors after quake levels trade building
Other News 07:25
Mexico will never accept 'disguised' labor inspectors under USMCA: foreign minister
World 06:44
Chinese, Norwegian FMs meet in Madrid
China 05:59
Protesters clash with police in Beirut again
Other News 05:14
Bodies of 7 men found in vehicle in Rio, Brazil
Other News 04:27
China makes miracle in achieving food security: UN official
China 03:39