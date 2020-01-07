Transactions through Azerbaijan's government payment portal increase

7 January 2020 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The number of transactions processed by the Government Payment Portal (GPP) increased by 24 percent, and their volume by 27 percent for 2019, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currently, according to the reports of CBA, 12 central executive bodies, 4 municipal enterprises, 5 stationary and mobile telecom operators, 106 judicial authorities, 18 insurance companies, and 1,438 municipal authorities and other socially significant structures are integrated into the infrastructure of the GPP.

Also today, collection of payments for over 550 services is provided on the integrated organizations of the GPP. Some 30 banks, over 2,500 Azerpost LLC branches and divisions, as well as about 1,300 payment terminals are connected to this system.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of December 2019 disclosed
Finance 6 January 16:43
Volume of transactions via payment systems in Azerbaijan greatly increases
Finance 6 January 12:57
Measures to be taken to strengthen financial stability in Azerbaijan in 2020
Economy 30 December 2019 17:31
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 28 December 2019 19:49
International Development Association: Azerbaijan now a donor country
Economy 14 December 2019 09:28
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 13 December 2019 19:54
Latest
Ambassador: Connectivity is clearly Azerbaijan’s priority and Belgium can be an important partner
Transport 10:45
White House proposes regulatory principles to govern AI use
US 10:18
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7
Finance 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 7
Finance 10:17
Uzbekistan sets new exchange rates
Finance 10:13
Turkey's exports to Turkic-speaking countries increase
Turkey 10:10
Number of vehicles used in Turkey increases
Turkey 10:09
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
US 09:56
Carmaker Rolls-Royce annual sales surge 25%
Europe 09:53