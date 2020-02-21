Revenues of mobile communication operators in Azerbaijan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Eldar Janshvili – Trend:

The revenues of mobile communication operators in Azerbaijan amounted to 187.3 million manat ($110.1 million) in January 2020, Trend reports on Feb. 21 referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The cost of information and communication services in real terms increased by 24.3 percent in January 2020 compared to January 2019.

According to the committee, revenues of the mobile communications sector increased by almost 16.7 percent and amounted to 41.3 percent (77.4 million manat - $45.5 million) of the total revenues of the telecommunications market in January 2020 compared to January 2019.

Information and communication services worth over two billion manat ($1.2 billion) were rendered to the population and organizations in Azerbaijan in January 2020, which is 15.9 percent more compared to January 2019.

Some 71.7 percent of the total amount of information and communication services was rendered to the population.

At the same time, 77.1 percent of total revenues in the sector account for the non-state enterprises.

