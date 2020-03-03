Georgian government allocates funds to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Government Reserve Fund of Georgia has allocated 1 million lari ($358,358) to the Ministry of Health to respond to the challenge of the coronavirus in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Ministry of Finance has also been instructed to allocate additional financial resources to the Ministry of Health if necessary.

The Georgian government issued a decree to prevent the spread of coronavirus on January 28, according to which the state agencies are obliged to finance anti-virus measures from their own budget.

The Georgian government decided to suspend direct flights to Iran a week ago amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has released an official statement, which reads that special tents have been installed in accordance with modern standards at the checkpoints of the land borders and in all airports of Georgia, where passengers from high-risk countries will be accommodated before being transferred to special facilities.

"Passengers coming back from high-risk zone countries will be accommodated in semi-thermal tents instead of waiting rooms. Medical staff will be constantly on duty in order to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus," said the ministry.

To date, three cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people are quarantined with suspected coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356