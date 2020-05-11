Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for May 11-17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from May 11, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The report said the US dollar rate is down to 10,129.39 soum, euro increased up to 11,125.11 soum, English pound has grown considerably - up to 12,663.73 soum, while the Russian ruble decreased to 134.8 soum.

On April 20, President of Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov, said there will be no shortage of foreign currency in Uzbekistan because the Central Bank received $200 million in advance from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It was reported that the Central Bank received an additional $400 million, on May 5, on the basis of requests from banks.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all foreign currencies - 15 percent.

The Central Bank's basic inflation forecast for the end of 2020 has been revised downward (12-13.5 percent) to 11-12.5 percent.

