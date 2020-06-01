Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 22-29)

Finance 1 June 2020 15:58 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 22-29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan did not change from May 25-30 in connection with the announced Ramadan holiday.

The price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,934.668 manat ($1,726), which is 0.9 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 18

2,993.097

May 25

-

May 19

2,950.452

May 26

-

May 20

2,970.3

May 27

-

May 21

2,962.063

May 28

-

May 22

2,934.668

May 29

-

Average weekly

2,962.12

Price

2,934.668

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has not changed for the same reason.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.5677 manat ($16.8), which is 2.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 18

29.1942

May 25

-

May 19

29.0746

May 26

-

May 20

29.7442

May 27

-

May 21

29.3508

May 28

-

May 22

28.5677

May 29

-

Average weekly

29.1942

Price

28.5677

Last week, the cost of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has not changed.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.587 manat ($830.3), which is 0.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 18

1,377.442

May 25

-

May 19

1,382.406

May 26

-

May 20

1,424.94

May 27

-

May 21

1,431.247

May 28

-

May 22

1,411.587

May 29

-

Average weekly

1,405.52

Price

1,411.587

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan also has not changed.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,435.768 manat ($2,021), which is 0.1 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 18

3,322,344

May 25

-

May 19

3,441.846

May 26

-

May 20

3,472.31

May 27

-

May 21

3,484.193

May 28

-

May 22

3,435.768

May 29

-

Average weekly

3,431.29

Price

3,435.768

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 1)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan prepares to launch new resort zone
Uzbekistan prepares to launch new resort zone
Review of data on construction work in Baku from Jan. through Apr. 2020
Review of data on construction work in Baku from Jan. through Apr. 2020
Modernization of propane - butane production in Uzbekistan continues
Modernization of propane - butane production in Uzbekistan continues
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan supports non-governmental medical organizations Transport 17:04
Switzerland’s EuroChem Group AG increases ore output in Kazakhstan Business 17:02
Uzbekistan prepares to launch new resort zone Construction 17:01
National Statistics Office of Georgia changes unemployment measurement methodology Business 16:55
Fiat ahead of Volkswagen, Renault in sales on Turkey's car market Turkey 16:51
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund discloses amount of funds sold at foreign exchange auctions Oil&Gas 16:50
Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association talks supporting women's entrepreneurship Business 16:43
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover grows Turkey 16:35
Imports of goods from China to Georgia down Business 16:32
Spring field work completed in some Kazakh regions Business 16:32
Uzbekistan takes additional steps to join World Trade Organization Business 16:29
Bulgaria updates on construction of Balkan Stream Oil&Gas 16:29
Turkmenistan, Iran review construction of disinfection facilities on border Turkmenistan 16:27
Cargo transshipment through Turkish Tekirdagh port revealed Turkey 16:25
One of Uzbekistan's biggest refineries eyes to halt RON-80 fuel production Oil&Gas 16:21
Kazakhstan reconsiders recommended rates on deposits in national currency Finance 16:13
Azerbaijan discloses amount of debts due from liquidated banks Finance 15:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 22-29) Finance 15:58
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for lab equipment procurement Tenders 15:44
Belarus raises export duties for oil, oil products Oil&Gas 15:41
Azerbaijani PMD Group's major construction project nearing completion Business 15:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 22-29) Finance 15:30
Another company gets geological exploration license in Kazakhstan Business 15:30
Georgian wine export to China declines Business 15:26
Azerbaijan to apply new transport rules for intercity buses Society 15:25
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for development of intranet Tenders 15:24
Kazakhstan's economy slowdown to significantly weaken banks' asset quality, performance Business 15:21
Iran reveals fuel production by IRGC-owned refineries Oil&Gas 15:20
Black boxes from crashed Pakistan jet head to France for analysis Other News 15:19
Buffett-backed BYD to supply EV batteries to Ford Other News 15:15
Right to learn for every child (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 15:10
Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya construction headquarters talks its railway projects Transport 15:09
Refinery operators need three steps to stay alive amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:03
Iran to implement more control over car sales and production Business 14:57
Iran likely to begin paying loans to businesses Business 14:53
TOP-8 Turkish LPG importing companies disclosed Oil&Gas 14:45
Turkey's import of LPG from US nearly doubles Oil&Gas 14:45
UNDP in Turkmenistan to buy chemicals via tender Tenders 14:43
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for website design Tenders 14:40
Uzbekistan slows down inflation Finance 14:21
New bus terminal to be built in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Transport 14:18
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas reduces expenditures within anticrisis measures Oil&Gas 14:18
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 1 Iran 14:14
Kazakhstan Aviation Industry to launch unmanned aerial vehicles production Transport 14:12
Emirates could take four years to resume flying to entire network Arab World 14:08
OPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months Oil&Gas 13:57
Britain reopens markets and some schools as lockdown eases Europe 13:56
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika's shareholder composition changes (PHOTO) Finance 13:55
Georgia's foreign exchange reserves decline Finance 13:48
Trade turnover between Turkey, France declines Turkey 13:38
Baku's industrial production volume from Jan. through Apr. 2020 disclosed Business 13:35
ADB study maps supply chains for key products in COVID-19 response Other News 13:30
SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary discloses sales volume Oil&Gas 13:28
Geostat reveals TOP 10 goods exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 13:27
Videoconference initiated by ADB held between Azerbaijani president and bank’s senior executives PHOTO) Politics 13:25
Georgia implements new hotel complex project Business 13:20
Azerbaijan reveals data on Baku's trade turnover for 1Q2020 Finance 13:17
Uzbekistan holds talks with European media platform to promote its goods Business 13:17
Azerbaijan sees growth in electrical equipment production ICT 13:15
Georgian flour producer to export its products to Greece, other Balkan states Business 13:15
Review of data on construction work in Baku from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Construction 13:14
Food prices in Uzbekistan increase Finance 13:07
Petrofac secures new five-well contract Oil&Gas 13:07
Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:06
UNEC admits students on 5 specialty groups Society 13:00
Azerbaijani credit organization discloses data on restructured loans Finance 12:52
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 12:48
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 12:48
Integrated gas chemical complex construction half way through in Kazakhstan Business 12:46
Azercosmos ends 2019 with profit Finance 12:42
Turkmen trading house in Russia expands volume of product deliveries Business 12:37
Turkmenistan continues laying pipes for construction of TAPI pipeline Oil&Gas 12:30
Coronavirus-related death confirmed among Kazakhstan's Tengiz field's staff Kazakhstan 12:25
Value of Azerbaijan's petroleum products output grows Oil&Gas 12:23
Turkmenistan outlines land allocated for vegetable sowing Turkmenistan 12:09
Azerbaijan increases food production Finance 12:04
ADB eyeing agreement signing on road reconstruction in Kazakhstan Transport 12:03
Kazakhstan's banks decrease lending to economy Finance 11:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO) Politics 11:44
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 2-8 Finance 11:40
Uzbekistan expands shipment of wild cherries to South Korea Business 11:31
"Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities": PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey Society 11:20
Baku Higher Oil School to launch Online Summer School Society 11:19
Azerbaijan boosts tobacco production Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan's import of US-made goods drops Business 11:13
Azerbaijan reveals data on machinery production for 1Q2020 Business 11:12
Saudi central bank provides $13.3 billion to support bank liquidity Arab World 11:11
Gold price climbs in Azerbaijan on June 1 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani refinery in Turkey considerably boosts export, import volumes Oil&Gas 11:08
Uzbekistan sends large shipment of copper to Turkey Business 11:07
Azerbaijan's state agency implementing pilot alternative energy projects Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) Economy 11:04
Dev’t of renewable energy in Azerbaijan is very relevant in current energy context Oil&Gas 11:04
What is ISO 37001 and how can a company benefit from it? Society 11:00
Net profit of Georgia's insurance market doubles Finance 10:47
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender on repairs at gas facilities Tenders 10:43
Ambassador: France supports economic recovery in Georgia Business 10:43
Kazakhstan’s SCAT switching to new alternative work model Transport 10:42
Turkmenistan announces date of grain harvesting Turkmenistan 10:42
Uzbekistan reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:35
All news