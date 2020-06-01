Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 22-29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan did not change from May 25-30 in connection with the announced Ramadan holiday.

The price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,934.668 manat ($1,726), which is 0.9 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 18 2,993.097 May 25 - May 19 2,950.452 May 26 - May 20 2,970.3 May 27 - May 21 2,962.063 May 28 - May 22 2,934.668 May 29 - Average weekly 2,962.12 Price 2,934.668

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has not changed for the same reason.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.5677 manat ($16.8), which is 2.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 18 29.1942 May 25 - May 19 29.0746 May 26 - May 20 29.7442 May 27 - May 21 29.3508 May 28 - May 22 28.5677 May 29 - Average weekly 29.1942 Price 28.5677

Last week, the cost of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has not changed.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.587 manat ($830.3), which is 0.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 18 1,377.442 May 25 - May 19 1,382.406 May 26 - May 20 1,424.94 May 27 - May 21 1,431.247 May 28 - May 22 1,411.587 May 29 - Average weekly 1,405.52 Price 1,411.587

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan also has not changed.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,435.768 manat ($2,021), which is 0.1 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 18 3,322,344 May 25 - May 19 3,441.846 May 26 - May 20 3,472.31 May 27 - May 21 3,484.193 May 28 - May 22 3,435.768 May 29 - Average weekly 3,431.29 Price 3,435.768

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 1)