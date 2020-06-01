Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 22-29)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan did not change from May 25-30 in connection with the announced Ramadan holiday.
The price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,934.668 manat ($1,726), which is 0.9 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 18
|
2,993.097
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
2,950.452
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
2,970.3
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
2,962.063
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
2,934.668
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2,962.12
|
Price
|
2,934.668
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has not changed for the same reason.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.5677 manat ($16.8), which is 2.1 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 18
|
29.1942
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
29.0746
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
29.7442
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
29.3508
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
28.5677
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
29.1942
|
Price
|
28.5677
Last week, the cost of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has not changed.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.587 manat ($830.3), which is 0.4 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 18
|
1,377.442
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
1,382.406
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
1,424.94
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
1,431.247
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1,411.587
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,405.52
|
Price
|
1,411.587
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan also has not changed.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,435.768 manat ($2,021), which is 0.1 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 18
|
3,322,344
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
3,441.846
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
3,472.31
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
3,484.193
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
3,435.768
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,431.29
|
Price
|
3,435.768
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 1)