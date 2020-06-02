Azerbaijani finance minister: No problems with fulfillment of state budget for 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Currently, Azerbaijan does not have any problems in relation to the fulfillment of the state budget for 2020, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

Sharifov made the remark in Baku during discussions of the issues related to the fulfillment of the state budget for 2019 at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Trend reports on June 2.

“The results of the past five months are already clear and a rather big surplus has been formed,” the minister added. “The situation is favorable and the detailed information on these results will be provided after the appropriate analysis is done.”