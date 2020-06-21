Raiffeisen Bank International helping Azerbaijan with its financial legislation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has been working on founding a relationship with the National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NDC), which should allow foreign investors to access the securities market of the Azerbaijan Republic, RBI told Trend.

"Central Bank of Azerbaijan, NDC and RBI are also working on the legislation improvement and on the implementation of the world best practices on the Azerbaijani securities market," the bank said.

"In general, it is our aim to further assist emerging markets in the CIS region to grow fast and sustainably," the bank added. "Certainly, we are looking forward to further increase both the quality and quantity of the services we provide for our Azerbaijani partners."

"Apart from delivering traditional and cutting-edge financial solutions, we are planning to further tighten bilateral relationship by boosting the quantity of bilateral meetings between us and our customers," the bank said. "Although, usually, every year we pay a visit to Baku to have on-sight meetings with Azerbaijani banks, we are still looking forward to further enhance such exchanges in future."

"We also welcome our valuable business partners in Vienna in January every year upon their visit to the annual Euromoney conference," the bank said.

"Regulatory measures also in Azerbaijan need to be further improved to meet the world level," the bank said. "Implementation of international requirements considering local specifics makes this task for the Azerbaijani government and the Central Bank so challenging. The regulations should be designed in a way that the market players can feel secure and at the same time, comfortable to make use of a diverse set of financial products and services both locally, and globally."

RBI is the second biggest bank in Austria.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) regards Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, as well as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. Thirteen markets of the region are covered by subsidiary banks.

Additionally, the group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance in the fields of leasing, asset management, as well as M&A. To support its business activities, RBI operates representative offices and service branches at selected Asian and Western European locations.

RBI is active in Azerbaijani market through its local subsidiary Raiffeisenbank Moscow (RBRU).

