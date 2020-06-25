Prices of precious metals drop in Azerbaijan on June 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

The price of gold dropped in Azerbaijan on June 25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold dropped by 11.2455 manat or 0.4 percent and made up 2,995.936 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.8 percent and amounted to 29.8624 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 38.3605 manat or 2.72 percent, having stood at 1,372.334 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium declined by 65.1695 manat or 2 percent, making up 3,211.4105 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 61.268 or 2.1 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 1.2947 manat or 4.5 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 39.253 manat or 2.8 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by 224.3575 manat or 6.5 percent per ounce.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 25, 2020 2,995.936 29.8624 1,372.334 3,211.4105 June 24, 2020 3,007.181 30.4083 1,410.694 3,276.58 May 25, 2020 2,934.668 28.5677 1,411.587 3,435.768 Daily difference in manat -11.2455 -0.5459 -38.3605 -65.1695 In percent -0.37 -1.8 -2.72 -2 Monthly difference in manat 61.268 1.2947 -39.253 -224.3575 In percent 2.1 4.5 -2.8 -6,5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

