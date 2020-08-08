Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 27 1.7 Aug.3 1.7 July 28 1.7 Aug.4 1.7 July 29 1.7 Aug.5 1.7 July 30 1.7 Aug.6 1.7 July 31 - Aug.7 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0102 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0105 manat (down 1.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 27 1.9898 Aug.3 - July 28 1.9945 Aug.4 2.0018 July 29 1.9939 Aug.5 2.0088 July 30 2.0003 Aug.6 2.0195 July 31 - Aug.7 2.012 Average weekly 1.9946 Average weekly 2.0105

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat (up less than 1.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 27 0.0237 Aug.3 - July 28 0.0238 Aug.4 0.0233 July 29 0.0234 Aug.5 0.0232 July 30 0.0234 Aug.6 0.0233 July 31 - Aug.7 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0236 Average weekly 0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.001 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2411 manat (decline by less than 0.2 percent).