Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7)

Finance 8 August 2020 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 27

1.7

Aug.3

1.7

July 28

1.7

Aug.4

1.7

July 29

1.7

Aug.5

1.7

July 30

1.7

Aug.6

1.7

July 31

-

Aug.7

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0102 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0105 manat (down 1.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 27

1.9898

Aug.3

-

July 28

1.9945

Aug.4

2.0018

July 29

1.9939

Aug.5

2.0088

July 30

2.0003

Aug.6

2.0195

July 31

-

Aug.7

2.012

Average weekly

1.9946

Average weekly

2.0105

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat (up less than 1.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 27

0.0237

Aug.3

-

July 28

0.0238

Aug.4

0.0233

July 29

0.0234

Aug.5

0.0232

July 30

0.0234

Aug.6

0.0233

July 31

-

Aug.7

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0236

Average weekly

0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.001 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2411 manat (decline by less than 0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 27

0.2483

Aug.3

-

July 28

0.2471

Aug.4

0.2438

July 29

0.2451

Aug.5

0.2456

July 30

0.2438

Aug.6

0.2409

July 31

-

Aug.7

0.234

Average weekly

0.2461

Average weekly

0.2411
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Flights to resume to more destinations - assistant to Azerbaijan's president
Flights to resume to more destinations - assistant to Azerbaijan's president
Uzbekistan, Oman to expand cooperation in logistics
Uzbekistan, Oman to expand cooperation in logistics
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Ambarli port in 1H2020 revealed
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Ambarli port in 1H2020 revealed
Loading Bars
Latest
Libya reports 200 new COVID-19 cases Other News 18:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7) Finance 17:18
Iran announces balance of bank loans Finance 17:17
Total COVID-19 recoveries number exceeds 30,000 in Azerbaijan Society 17:04
Uzbekistan's capital to establish co-op with Japan's Nagoya city Business 16:56
Georgia becomes net importer of apples in 2019/2020 season Business 16:42
Iran's parliament to review stock exchange, foreign currency rates Business 16:41
Ferrero to purchase hazelnuts from Georgian Hazelnut Producers Association Business 16:32
Number of trucks under repair in Iran announced Business 16:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7) Finance 15:38
Uzbekistan drills new well at gas field in country's Bukhara region Oil&Gas 15:35
Turkmengas announces tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 15:31
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex opens tender for gasoline purchase Tenders 15:31
Kazakhstan, Switzerland trade turnover plummets during COVID-19 Business 15:30
Azerbaijan's fund reveals amount of compensations paid to depositors of liquidated banks Finance 15:26
Transit-oriented development centers to be established in Iran Business 15:24
France becomes main supplier of natural butter to Uzbekistan Business 15:21
Gasification of new settlements carried out in Turkmenistan's Lebap region Oil&Gas 15:14
Assistant to president: Establishing of Azerbaijan Investment Holding - big step Politics 15:06
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 15:02
Nokia's new CEO working on setting strategy in 'dream job' Other News 14:38
Current epidemiological situation not safe enough for weddings - assistant to president Society 14:31
Ministry: Georgia sees increase in export price of blueberries Business 14:24
Iran reveals number of enterprises to commission in Bushehr Province Business 14:18
TABIB: Visits of foreign doctors to Azerbaijan arranged on basis of interstate agreements Society 14:14
Turkmenistan reconstructs gas supply system in country's Mary region Oil&Gas 14:04
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 8 Society 13:58
Uzbekistan increases butter production Business 13:58
Flights to resume to more destinations - assistant to Azerbaijan's president Transport 13:52
Iran's National Petrochemical Company talks increasing propylene production Oil&Gas 13:46
Turkmenistan, Germany to continue co-op within international organizations Business 13:15
Iran discloses exports from Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 13:11
Huge volumes of investments withdrawn from Iranian economy Finance 13:09
Azerbaijani government takes measures to revive business - deputy economy minister Economy 13:08
Assistant to president: Reopening of restaurants in outdoor areas in Azerbaijan discussed Society 13:08
Iran's gasoline consumption declines amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 12:46
Uzbekistan, Oman to expand cooperation in logistics Transport 12:40
Azerbaijani association talks impact of COVID-19 pandemic on real estate insurance market Finance 12:26
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Non-grocery stores to open, other restrictions eased Society 12:24
We all tired of quarantine, it's kind of torment - assistant to president Society 12:22
Turkmenistan, WHO discuss measures to combat coronavirus Turkmenistan 12:12
Capital of Azerbaijani investment company Uni Capital significantly grows Finance 12:07
Azerbaijan’s BTB Bank increases assets Finance 12:00
International Bank of Azerbaijan significantly reduces rate on business loans Finance 11:58
Uzbekistan starts privatization of Uzbek Coca-Cola JV Business 11:56
Ministry of Industry, Mine & Trade of Iran announces its strategy Business 11:51
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Ex-Armenian president denies facts about 2016 April battles Politics 11:43
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases nearing 30,000 Uzbekistan 11:38
Facebook maintains its position as most popular social network in Azerbaijan ICT 11:29
Georgia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 recoveries Georgia 11:13
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic phoned President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:13
French Alstom launches validation test of locomotives in Azerbaijan Business 11:11
Germany allocates funds to Georgia for regional projects Finance 10:54
Turkey's export of cement increases year-on-year Turkey 10:53
Central Bank of Iran: foreign currency prices to fall in country Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan's Uni Capital investment company increases profits Finance 10:40
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets Turkey 10:40
Turkey's export of chemical products to other counties drops Turkey 10:39
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Ambarli port in 1H2020 revealed Turkey 10:39
Imported vehicles still waiting to be released from Iran's customs Transport 10:32
Export from Azerbaijan to Turkey increases Business 10:06
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 35 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Demand for Turkish-made carpets down at global market Turkey 09:10
LOT Polish Airlines to operate charter flight in direction of Warsaw-Tbilisi-Warsaw Transport 09:05
Turkey's export of defense products to int'l markets down since early 2020 Turkey 09:02
Chrome remains most used internet browser in Azerbaijan ICT 09:02
UK investors' interests of Turkmenistan's economic sectors revealed Oil&Gas 09:01
20 killed in random shooting in Burkina Faso Other News 08:59
Kazakhstan reports 907 new COVID-19 cases for past day Kazakhstan 08:30
Iran ready to dispatch medical equipment to Beirut: Hatami Iran 08:02
China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in mainland Other News 07:06
Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon US 06:12
Fourteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 05:16
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 278,000 in past day — WHO World 04:10
Coronavirus recoveries top 221,000 in Turkey Turkey 03:04
Chile reports 368,825 cases of COVID-19, with 9,958 deaths Other News 02:03
EFSD to provide USD 100 mln to Kyrgyzstan to fight consequences of pandemic Kyrgyzstan 01:34
Georgian Public Broadcaster granted right to implement professional cameramen training program Georgia 00:42
Iranian official: Iran stands by Lebanese people, gov't Iran 00:14
Explosion occurs on SOCAR’s gas pipeline (UPDATED) Oil&Gas 7 August 23:48
Several groups of people allowed to travel between cities, districts of Azerbaijan Society 7 August 23:38
Rules regarding number of employees attracted to work per company lifted in Azerbaijan Society 7 August 23:30
List of economy sectors allowed to resume operations expanded in Azerbaijan Society 7 August 23:30
Azerbaijan's co-op with GUAM may reach new level ICT 7 August 23:29
COVID-related quarantine restrictions to be further mitigated in Azerbaijan Society 7 August 22:39
U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims Arab World 7 August 22:32
Iran COVID-19 updates: 2,450 new cases, 156 deaths Society 7 August 22:25
Turkish export of defense products to int'l markets down in 1H2020 Turkey 7 August 22:18
Kazakhstan's export to UAE increases despite COVID-19 Business 7 August 22:15
Georgia sees growth in mortgages Finance 7 August 22:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction at Bloomberg trading platform Finance 7 August 21:11
Lenders to start funding Kazakhstan's Big Almaty Ring Road project Business 7 August 19:08
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 7 August 19:03
Demand for Turkish clothing falls in int'l markets Turkey 7 August 19:03
Iran plans to increase propylene production Business 7 August 19:02
Some of Armenians who committed provocation against Azerbaijanis in foreign countries arrested Politics 7 August 19:00
Equinor maintaining close co-op with Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 7 August 18:43
Data on six-month fuel oil transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 7 August 18:38
Number of Georgian tourists to Turkey drops sharply Business 7 August 18:35
All news