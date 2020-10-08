Loans of small and family hotels to be restructured in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Loans of small and family hotels will be restructured in Georgia said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark after the government meeting.

According to Turnava, she had a meeting with the banks.

The minister notes, banks are ready to discuss the specific cases of small and family hotels individually and make appropriate decisions.

"We have further expanded the interest subsidy on bank loans for small and family hotels. We understand very well that family hotels face a very big problem. Thanks to the opening of local tourism, the summer season more or less has taken place and it has given some relief to our tourism. However, it is not enough, the pandemic continues and they still have problems. Yesterday we had a meeting with the leading banks, we talked about the possibility of restructuring loans for the tourism sector and small hotels," Turnava said.

As she noted, banks have expressed their readiness to make restructuring according to each specific case.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356