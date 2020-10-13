Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 13 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 27.4635 manat or $16.155 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 3,250.706 manat or $1,912.18 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.905 manat or 53 cents (2.1 percent) and amounted to 42.1682 manat ($24.80).

The price of platinum decreased by 21.743 manat or $12.79 (1.44 percent) and amounted to 1.487,364 manat (87 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 61.5655 manat or $36.21 (1.48 percent) and amounted to 4,102.2105 manat ($2,413.06).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 47.8125 manat or $28.12 (1.4 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 88.604 manat or $52.12 (5.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 3.1776 manat or $1.86 (7 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 213.0865 manat or $125.332 (5.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 708.6875 manat or $416.875 (27.9 percent), silver grew by 12.3731 manat or $7.278 (41.5 percent), palladium rose by 1,206.133 manat or 70 cents (41.6 percent) and platinum decreased by 43.6135 manat or $25.655 (2.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 13, 2020 3,250.706 42.1682 1,487.364 4,102.2105 Oct. 12, 2020 3,278.1695 43.0732 1,509.107 4,163.776 Sept. 13, 2020 3,298.5185 45.3458 1,575.968 3,889.124 Oct. 13, 2019 2,542.0185 29.7951 1,530.9775 2,896.0775 Change in a day: in man. -27.4635 -0.905 -21.743 -61.5655 in % -0.84 -2.1 -1.44 -1.48 Change in a month in man. -47.8125 -3.1776 -88.604 213.0865 in % -1.4 -7 -5.6 5.5 Change in a year in man. 708.6875 12.3731 -43.6135 1,206.133 in % 27.9 41.5 -2.8 41.6

