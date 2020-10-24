Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 12 1.7 Oct. 19 1.7 Oct. 13 1.7 Oct. 20 1.7 Oct. 14 1.7 Oct. 21 1.7 Oct. 15 1.7 Oct. 22 1.7 Oct. 16 1.7 Oct. 23 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0164 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0052, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0055 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 12 2.009 Oct. 19 1.9899 Oct. 13 2.0057 Oct. 20 2.0021 Oct. 14 1.9964 Oct. 21 2.0141 Oct. 15 1.9978 Oct. 22 2.0137 Oct. 16 1.9896 Oct. 23 2.0063 Average weekly 1.9997 Average weekly 2.0052

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.022, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 12 0.0221 Oct. 19 0.0218 Oct. 13 0.022 Oct. 20 0.0219 Oct. 14 0.022 Oct. 21 0.022 Oct. 15 0.0219 Oct. 22 0.022 Oct. 16 0.0218 Oct. 23 0.0222 Average weekly 0.0219 Average weekly 0.022

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0012 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2155, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0006 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 12 0.2159 Oct. 19 0.2148 Oct. 13 0.2157 Oct. 20 0.2157 Oct. 14 0.2144 Oct. 21 0.2161 Oct. 15 0.2145 Oct. 22 0.2175 Oct. 16 0.2141 Oct. 23 0.2136 Average weekly 0.2149 Average weekly 0.2155

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni