Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.6
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
October 26
|
1.7
|
November 2
|
1.7
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
November 3
|
1.7
|
October 28
|
1.7
|
November 4
|
1.7
|
October 29
|
1.7
|
November 5
|
1.7
|
October 30
|
1.7
|
November 6
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0318 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9889. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0128 manat (0.6 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
October 26
|
2.0117
|
November 2
|
1.9774
|
October 27
|
2.0103
|
November 3
|
1.9805
|
October 28
|
2.0025
|
November 4
|
1.9818
|
October 29
|
1.9982
|
November 5
|
1.9956
|
October 30
|
1.986
|
November 6
|
2.0092
|
Average weekly
|
2.0017
|
Average weekly
|
1.9889
The official rate of the manat against the ruble went down by 0.0007 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0216. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0003 manat (1.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
October 26
|
0.0222
|
November 2
|
0.0213
|
October 27
|
0.0222
|
November 3
|
0.0211
|
October 28
|
0.022
|
November 4
|
0.0215
|
October 29
|
0.0215
|
November 5
|
0.0219
|
October 30
|
0.0216
|
November 6
|
0.022
|
Average weekly
|
0.0219
|
Average weekly
|
0.0216
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0017 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2021. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dipped by 0.0058 manat (2.8 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
October 26
|
0.213
|
November 2
|
0.2036
|
October 27
|
0.2101
|
November 3
|
0.2015
|
October 28
|
0.2075
|
November 4
|
0.2019
|
October 29
|
0.2047
|
November 5
|
0.2014
|
October 30
|
0.2043
|
November 6
|
0.2019
|
Average weekly
|
0.2079
|
Average weekly
|
0.2021
