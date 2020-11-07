Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 26 1.7 November 2 1.7 October 27 1.7 November 3 1.7 October 28 1.7 November 4 1.7 October 29 1.7 November 5 1.7 October 30 1.7 November 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0318 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9889. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0128 manat (0.6 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 26 2.0117 November 2 1.9774 October 27 2.0103 November 3 1.9805 October 28 2.0025 November 4 1.9818 October 29 1.9982 November 5 1.9956 October 30 1.986 November 6 2.0092 Average weekly 2.0017 Average weekly 1.9889

The official rate of the manat against the ruble went down by 0.0007 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0216. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0003 manat (1.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 26 0.0222 November 2 0.0213 October 27 0.0222 November 3 0.0211 October 28 0.022 November 4 0.0215 October 29 0.0215 November 5 0.0219 October 30 0.0216 November 6 0.022 Average weekly 0.0219 Average weekly 0.0216

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0017 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2021. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dipped by 0.0058 manat (2.8 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate October 26 0.213 November 2 0.2036 October 27 0.2101 November 3 0.2015 October 28 0.2075 November 4 0.2019 October 29 0.2047 November 5 0.2014 October 30 0.2043 November 6 0.2019 Average weekly 0.2079 Average weekly 0.2021

