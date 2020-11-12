International Bank of Azerbaijan, Gazprombank sign agreement on banking support

Finance 12 November 2020 16:54 (UTC+04:00)
International Bank of Azerbaijan, Gazprombank sign agreement on banking support
Latest
Armenia's occupation policy causes big damage to Azerbaijani insurance market Finance 17:31
Azerbaijan presents new footage from liberated villages of Gubadly, Jabrayil districts (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:23
Uzbekistan, India in talks over meds production in Uzbek pharmaceutical FEZs Business 17:22
Reconstruction of gas station in Turkmenistan’s Mary region completed Construction 17:22
EBRD expects economic recovery in Azerbaijan next year Finance 17:18
Uzbekistan’s production facilities to increase operational efficiency with gov’t participation Uzbekistan 17:15
Saudi Arabia to support export of agricultural products from Uzbekistan’s Bukhara to Russia Business 17:12
Ukrtransnafta to sell Azeri Light to Belarusian Oil Company Oil&Gas 17:09
Azerbaijani natural gas to enter European market upon completion of TAP project Oil&Gas 16:58
International Bank of Azerbaijan, Gazprombank sign agreement on banking support Finance 16:54
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig LLC holds charity event for families of soldiers (PHOTO) Society 16:53
Azerbaijan launches new e-platform to improve entrepreneurs' skills, knowledge Economy 16:53
Iran to inaugurate more health care projects Society 16:45
Transportation volumes of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil forecast to decline moderately in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:37
Wine production in Azerbaijan slowing down Business 16:37
Azerbaijan’s oil production to rise in 2021, says IEA Oil&Gas 16:33
Georgia to offer credit-guarantee scheme for farmers Business 16:32
Criminal case launched against Armenians calling for terror against Azerbaijan Society 16:27
Kazakhstan's average compliance to OPEC+ deal is 92% - IEA Oil&Gas 16:26
Transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for October 2020 Finance 16:18
Georgia's debt levels should come down by 2023 Finance 16:17
Turkey reveals cargo shipments via Botas port for 9M2020 Turkey 16:15
Uzbekistan’s Beeline, Georgian Bank to develop innovative digital services in Uzbekistan ICT 16:12
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli contributed to almost 80% of Azerbaijan’s October oil output Oil&Gas 16:06
IEA assesses Azerbaijan’s compliance with OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 15:55
"Produce in Georgia" agency makes changes in its activity Business 15:54
Iran launches new healthcare and educational projects Society 15:53
Azerbaijan shows new footage from Khojavand district's liberated villages (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:49
Volume of cargo transported from Belgium through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 15:46
Turkey discloses 10M2020 data on steel export abroad Turkey 15:41
Value of Turkish leather exports to int'l markets falls Turkey 15:41
Customs revenues in Azerbaijan down for October Finance 15:36
Kazakhstan increases imports from Iran amid COVID-19 Business 15:27
Activity of Turkmen entrepreneurs on country’s Commodity Exchange for Oct.2020 Business 15:24
Kazakhstan, Portugal trade plummets year-on-year Business 15:19
Azercell installed first 4G network in Shusha! Society 15:10
Majority of cashless operations accounts for cash withdrawals in Kazakhstan Finance 15:08
Kazakhstan reveals investment projects in Karaganda region Business 15:07
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 40,000 Society 15:06
Turkey to build railway to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Business 15:02
Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center to operate only in distant mode - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:53
Factors contributing to effectiveness of neutral foreign policy of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:49
Azerbaijan confirms 979 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14:43
Lavrov talks 'illusions' regarding seven regions around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:42
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from customs duties drop Finance 14:36
Russian FM convinced integrity of trilateral declaration on Karabakh conflict to uphold Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:30
Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency to train specialists over next two years ICT 14:27
EBRD promotes development of Turkmen SMEs Business 14:18
Georgia should have double-digit economy growth in coming years Business 14:17
Exports from Iran's Ardabil Province increase Business 14:12
Oil falls after IEA cast doubt on quick demand recovery Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijani State Security Service starts to operate in liberated territories Politics 14:09
Prices on Azerbaijani oil increase Finance 14:09
Uzbekistan eyes launching cluster for extraction, deep processing of natural stone Uzbekistan 14:01
Uzbek-Chinese JV to launch in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Business 13:58
President Ilham Aliyev made Facebook post on Constitution Day (PHOTO) Politics 13:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 13:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Constitution (PHOTO) Politics 13:53
Iran, Pakistan discuss joint banking Finance 13:49
Turkey to take part in monitoring and observing compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict - Turkish MoD Turkey 13:47
Azerbaijani police officers start working in liberated Shusha city Society 13:42
State Road Transport Service talks new transport corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Economy 13:40
Iran’s Ardabil Province reveals investments for first half-year period Finance 13:32
OPEC+ compliance is 103% for October Oil&Gas 13:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 13:25
EBRD names current active portfolio for Turkmenistan Finance 13:03
Canadian FM’s biased statement - regrettable - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 12:55
Georgia reports 3,120 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:52
Turkey to create "Freedom to Karabakh" park - Mayor of Ankara (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:47
Georgia's new budget to include COVID-19 related expenditures Finance 12:44
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 12:36
Iran discloses details of its exports from Qom Province Business 12:34
Uzbekistan more than doubles export of melons Uzbekistan 12:25
Petkim details financial data for Q3 2020 Oil&Gas 12:24
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region to increase millet yield Business 12:21
Major Kazakh airline records losses for 9M2020 Transport 12:20
Iran reveals tax revenue for first half-year period Finance 12:13
Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years Arab World 12:07
Turkey, Russia to jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in Karabakh - Turkish FM Politics 12:05
Iran, Qatar look to expand relations in water, electricity sectors Business 11:46
Azerbaijani Parliament to address Supreme Commander-in-Chief Politics 11:45
Georgia working on additional package of measures to support businesses and citizens Business 11:28
Turkish FM hopes Armenia to fulfill ceasefire statement signed with Azerbaijan Politics 11:28
Azerbaijan to define peacekeepers' deployment sites - Turkish FM Turkey 11:16
PM talks about visit US Secretary of State Pompeo to Georgia Georgia 11:15
COVID-19 crisis may be opportunity to enhance Kazakhstan-Romania co-op Business 11:13
Turkmenistan working on gradual privatization of livestock farms Business 11:13
IFRS Foundation officially allowed introduction of single financial reporting standards in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:09
Transport corridor from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan to benefit entire region - Turkish FM Turkey 11:07
Turkey, Russia to jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Politics 11:06
Bond issue terms significantly eased in Uzbekistan Business 11:05
Iran’s SPGC names gas condensate volumes delivered to companies Oil&Gas 11:05
200 billion boe of new gas resource developments needed to meet demand through to 2040 Oil&Gas 11:02
Georgian National Tourism Administration spends additional funds on renting hotels to arrange quarantine zones Finance 11:00
US sanctions on Iranian oil industry won’t have any impact Oil&Gas 10:54
France lost its objectivity on Karabakh conflict - Turkish FM Politics 10:50
Turkish FM says trilateral ceasefire declaration beneficial to all sides Politics 10:48
Caucasus Auto Import expands market for re-export cars from Georgia Business 10:45
Turkish, UK officials disscuss issues related to Karabakh conflict Turkey 10:43
Consumer lending rates slow down in Kazakhstan Finance 10:35
