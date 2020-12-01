Azerbaijani currency rates for December 1

Finance 1 December 2020 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0328 manat respectively for Dec. 1.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Dec. 1, 2020

Nov.30, 2020

Nov.1, 2020

Dec.1, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0328

2.0344

1.986

1.8718

-0.0016

0.0468

0.1610

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.0223

0.0224

0.0216

0.0265

-0.0001

0.0007

-0.0042

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.2171

0.2164

0.2043

0.2951

0.0007

0.0128

-0.0780

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

1.2521

1.2559

1.1975

1.1519

-0.0038

0.0546

0.1002

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0209

0.021

0.0217

0.0285

-0.0001

-0.0008

-0.0076

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.6569

0.6583

0.6465

0.8058

-0.0014

0.0104

-0.1489

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.3173

0.3185

0.2942

0.4036

-0.0012

0.0231

-0.0863

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.1103

0.1115

0.1039

0.1155

-0.0012

0.0064

-0.0052

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.1536

0.1538

0.1506

0.1439

-0.0002

0.0030

0.0097

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.0775

0.0776

0.0725

0.0732

-0.0001

0.0050

0.0043

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2215

0.2215

0.22

0.2052

0

0.0015

0.0163

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.2585

0.2582

0.2544

0.2417

0.0003

0.0041

0.0168

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2731

0.2733

0.2668

0.2505

-0.0002

0.0063

0.0226

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.5119

0.5126

0.5262

0.5729

-0.0007

-0.0143

-0.0610

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.2193

0.2193

0.2193

0.2172

0

0

0.0021

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.023

0.023

0.0229

0.0237

0

0.0001

-0.0007

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

2.2712

2.2677

2.1961

2.195

0.0035

0.0751

0.0762

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.012

0.0121

0.0116

0.012

-0.0001

0.0004

0

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.1987

0.2

0.1907

0.178

-0.0013

0.0080

0.0207

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.8739

1.8811

1.8588

1.7025

-0.0072

0.0151

0.1714

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.514

0.5129

0.4975

0.489

0.0011

0.0165

0.0250

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

1.3108

1.3085

1.2771

1.2796

0.0023

0.0337

0.0312

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

5.5636

5.5598

5.5593

5.591

0.0038

0.0043

-0.0274

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.004

0.004

0.0039

0.0044

0

0.0001

-0.0004

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.0201

0.021

0.0208

0.0234

-0.0009

-0.0007

-0.0033

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.1122

0.1127

0.1123

0.1125

-0.0005

-0.0001

-0.0003

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.4168

0.4178

0.4088

0.4075

-0.0010

0.0080

0.0093

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0846

0.0847

0.0795

0.0871

-0.0001

0.0051

-0.0025

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.0984

0.0985

0.0997

0.0973

-0.0001

-0.0013

0.0011

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.1083

0.1087

0.1083

0.1054

-0.0004

0

0.0029

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.1917

0.1922

0.1785

0.1855

-0.0005

0.0132

0.0062

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0164

0.0164

0.0164

0.0179

0

0

-0.0015

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

0.4539

0.4538

0.4296

0.4331

0.0001

0.0243

0.0208

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

1.2693

1.2713

1.2458

1.2443

-0.0020

0.0235

0.0250

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

0.4533

0.4533

0.4533

0.4534

0

0

-0.0001

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

2.4312

2.423

2.4004

2.3339

0.0082

0.0308

0.0973

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0596

0.0595

0.0594

0.0557

0.0001

0.0002

0.0039

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1504

0.1504

0.1644

0.1754

0

-0.0140

-0.0250

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0

0

0

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0596

0.0596

0.0598

0.0708

0

-0.0002

-0.0112

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.6286

1.6363

1.6291

1.5529

-0.0077

-0.0005

0.0757

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1962

1.1945

1.1267

1.0918

0.0017

0.0695

0.1044

