Iran plans changes to law for citizens paying tax upon leaving country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian citizens must pay 2.64 million rials (about $62.8) per person to travel to another country first time, according to Iran's draft budget for next Iranian year (from March 21, 2021 to March 21, 2022), Trend reports citing Plan and Budget Organization of Iran.

According to an Iranian law, every Iranian citizen must pay a certain amount of money before leaving the country, regardless of the purpose.

According to the proposed changes, if each Iranian citizen travels abroad for the second time, this figure will increase by 50 percent, and if he travels 3 or more times, this figure will increase by 100 percent.

“About 800,000 rials (about $19) of each travel fee will be spent on the development of tourism facilities and infrastructure, cultural heritage and support for the handicraft industry,” the project said.

Furthermore, each Iranian citizen will have to pay a fee worth 1.32 million rials (about $31.4) for Hajj Pilgrimage by air, 450,000 rials (about $10.7) for other pilgrimages, and 150,000 rials (about $3.57) by land and sea.

On Dec.2, the budget project of the Iranian government for next Iranian year was submitted to parliament for approval. According to the budget project, next year's budget is estimated to amount about 24.4 quadrillion rials (about $580 billion) in total.