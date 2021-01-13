Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Zeyni Jafarov –Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on January 13 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 16.9405 manat or $9.96 (0.54 percent), amounting to 3,161.864 manat ($1,860), and an ounce of silver - by 0.7517 manat or 44 cents (1.76 percent), to 43.4645 manat ($25.56). The price of an ounce of platinum rose by 33.779 manat or $19.87 (1.87 percent) and amounted to 1,835.6345 manat ($1,079), and per ounce of palladium - by 32.266 manat or $18.98 (0.8 percent), amounting to 4,078.079 manat ($2,398).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 39.3465 manat or $23.14 (1.3 percent), an ounce of platinum - by 82.8835 manat or $48.75 (4.7 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.7339 manat or $1.6 (6.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 78.489 manat or $46.17 (2 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 517.072 manat or $304.1 (19.6 percent), silver - by 12.8088 manat or $7.53 (41.8 percent), palladium - by 478.244 manat or $231.3 (13.3 percent), and platinum - by 178.5595 manat or $105 (10.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan.13, 2021 3,161.864 43.4645 1,835.6345 4,078.079 Jan.12, 2021 3,144.9235 42.7128 1,801.8555 4,045.813 Dec.13, 2020 3,122.5175 40.7306 1,752.751 3,999.59 Jan.13, 2020 2,644.792 30.6557 1,657.075 3,599.835 Daily difference: Manat 16.9405 0.7517 33.779 32.266 в % 0.54 1.76 1.87 0.8 Monthly difference: Manat 39.3465 2.7339 82.8835 78.489 % 1.3 6.7 4.7 2 Annual difference: Manat 517.072 12.8088 178.5595 478.244 % 19.6 41.8 10.8 13.3

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 13)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni