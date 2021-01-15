Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 15 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 15 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 20.0175 manat or $11.775 (0.64 percent) and amounted to 3,149.1565 manat or $1,852.445 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6081 manat or 35 cents (1.42 percent) and amounted to 43.4818 manat ($25.57).

The price of platinum increased by 10.4295 manat or $6.135 (0.56 percent) and amounted to 1,887.3655 manat ($1,110.215).

The price of palladium increased by 39.6355 manat or $23.315 (0.98 percent) and amounted to 4,098.6575 manat ($2,410.975).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 30.7445 manat or $18.085 (1 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 170.901 manat or $100.53 (10 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.6459 manat or $1.556 (6.5 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 171.8105 manat or $101.065 (4.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 510.51 manat or $300.3 (19.3 percent), silver grew by 13.0858 manat or $7.697 (43.1 percent), palladium rose by 365.6275 manat or $215.075 (9.8 percent) and platinum increased by 202.98 manat or $119.4 (12.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 15, 2021 3,149.1565 43.4818 1,887.3655 4,098.6575 Jan. 14, 2021 3,129.139 42.8737 1,876.936 4,059.022 Dec. 15, 2020 3,118.412 40.,8359 1,716.4645 3,926.847 Jan. 15, 2020 2,638.6465 30.,396 1,684.3855 3,733.03 Change in a day: in man. 20.0175 0.,6081 10.4295 39.6355 in % 0.64 1.42 0.56 0.98 Change in a month in man. 30.,7445 2.6459 170.901 171.8105 in % 1 6.5 10 4.4 Change in a year: in man. 510.,51 13.0858 202.98 365.6275 in % 19.3 43.1 12.1 9,8

