Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 21 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 58.3695 manat or $34.335 (1.87 percent) and amounted to 3,182.2555 manat or $1,871.915 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.2444 manat or 73 cents (2.91 percent) and amounted to 44.0657 manat ($25.921).

The price of platinum increased by 15.5975 manat or $9.175 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 1,882.784 manat ($1,107.52).

The price of palladium increased by 10.1745 manat or $5.985 (0.25 percent) and amounted to 4,053.7775 manat ($2,384.575).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 41.276 manat or $24.28 (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 102.1785 manat or $60.105 (5.7 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.2328 manat or 72 cents (2.7 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 11.6875 manat or $6.875 (0.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 519.0865 manat or $305.345 (19.5 percent), silver grew by 13.2171 manat or $7.774 (42.8 percent), palladium decreased by 232.492 manat or $136.76 (5.4 percent) and platinum increased by 142.936 manat or $84.08 (8.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 21, 2021 3,182.2555 44.0657 1,882.784 4,053.7775 Jan. 19, 2021 3,123.886 42.8213 1,867.1865 4,043.603 Dec. 21, 2020 3,223.5315 45.2985 1,780.6055 4,042.09 Jan. 21, 2020 2,663.169 30.8486 1,739.848 4,286.2695 Change in a day: in man. 58.3695 1.2444 15.5975 10.1745 in % 1.87 2.91 0.84 0.25 Change in a month in man. -41.276 -1.2328 102.1785 11.6875 in % -1.3 -2.7 5.7 0.3 Change in a year: in man. 519.0865 13.2171 142.936 -232.492 in % 19.5 42.8 8.2 -5.4

