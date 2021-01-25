Thailand to sell $2 billion of savings bonds to finance stimulus measures

Finance 25 January 2021 08:45 (UTC+04:00)
Thailand to sell $2 billion of savings bonds to finance stimulus measures

Thailand will sell 60 billion baht ($2 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of its latest coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The bonds are part of a larger 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to cope with the epidemic.

