Iran appoints first chairman to Committee for Trade Development with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran), Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi has been appointed the first chairman of Iran- Azerbaijan Trade Development Committee, Trend reports citing East Azerbaijan Governor Office’s website.

This was reflected in the decision of the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Alireza Razm Hosseini.

According to the decision, the governors of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Gilan, Zanjan provinces of Iran, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, Industry, Mine and Trade organizations of the mentioned provinces and other relevant institutions will prepare the necessary implementation program to take an active part in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“The opportunities created in the South Caucasus should be used to the maximum to increase cooperation with neighboring countries and increase non-oil exports,” the decision said.

The decision said that the prepared plans will be regularly submitted to the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.