IMF presents results of virtual mission to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on trends in the development of the Azerbaijani economy, prospects for 2021-2022, economic risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and adequate response measures of the Azerbaijani government.

The minister informed the delegation about the impact of the pandemic on the national economy and business environment, the corresponding measures to support the Azerbaijani government, and outlined the country's economic priorities for the post-pandemic and medium-term period.

Jabbarov noted that the ‘Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities for socio-economic development’ program was approved by the decree of the head of state and the government of the country will build its work in the directions defined by this document.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan has entered a new strategic period of reintegration of the liberated territories into the common economy, adding that the development of the Karabakh region and the realization of its economic opportunities is not only a post-pandemic but also a qualitatively new stage in the post-conflict period.

In turn, the Head of the International Monetary Fund's mission in Azerbaijan Natalya Tamirisa spoke about the results of the virtual mission conducted by the IMF experts in February and presented information about this to the minister of economy.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the mission, the real sector of the economy, forecasts for the development of the non-oil sector, steps and initiatives to support the economic growth of Azerbaijan, and tax policy issues in accordance with new challenges, including measures to enhance transparency.

