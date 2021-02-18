Gold price in Azerbaijan declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except for gold, increased in Azerbaijan on Feb.18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold declined by 14.586 manat or $8.58 (0.48 percent) and amounted to 3,032.188 manat or $1,783.64 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.0449 manat or 2.6 cents (0.1 percent) and amounted to 46.4896 manat ($27.35).

The price of platinum went up by 23,613 manat or $13.89 (1.1 percent) and amounted to 2,170.186 manat ($1,276.58).

The price of palladium rose by 7.021 manat or $4.13 (0.17 percent) and amounted to 4,069.426 manat ($2,393.78).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 75.6415 manat or $44.49 (2.4 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 4.2701 manat or $2.51 (10.1 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 329.664 manat or $193.92 (17.9 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 12.291 manat or $7.23 (0.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 335.1635 manat or $197.15 (12.4 percent), silver grew by 16.0932 manat or $9.47 (52.9 percent), platinum surged by 517.531 manat or $304.43 (31.3 percent), and palladium plunged by 232.764 manat or $136.92 (5.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.18, 2021 3,032.188 46.4896 2,170.186 4,069.426 Feb.17, 2021 3,046.774 46.4447 2,146.573 4,062.405 Jan.18, 2021 3,107.8295 42.2195 1,840.522 4,057.135 Feb.18, 2020 2,697.0245 30.3964 1,652.655 4,302.19 Change in a day in man. -14.586 0.0449 23.613 7.021 in % -0.48 0.1 1.1 0.17 Change in a month in man. -75.6415 4.2701 329.664 12.291 in % -2.4 10.1 17.9 0.3 Change in a year in man. 335.1635 16.0932 517.531 -232.764 in % 12.4 52.9 31.3 -5.4

