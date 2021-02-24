Iranian social media influencers to pay tax
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Iranian parliament imposed income taxes on social media influencers with over 500,000 followers.
The Members of the Iranian Parliament, in the third public session to review the revenue part of the next year's budget bill (starts on March 21, 2021), obliged the social media influencers to pay taxes, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Within two months after budget bill approval, the Iranian National Tax Administration is obliged to prepare an executive instruction related to taxation of the income of social media influencers. The tax administration is obliged to prepare a list of self-declaration taxpayers prepared by them and publish it on the administration's website.
