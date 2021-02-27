Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.34 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,050.836 manat, which is by 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 15 3,099.95 Feb. 22 3,034.2 Feb. 16 3,104.49 Feb. 23 3,080.69 Feb. 17 3,046.77 Feb. 24 3,074.78 Feb. 18 3,032.19 Feb. 25 3,056..65 Feb. 19 3,002.76 Feb. 26 3,007.86 Average weekly 3,057.232 Average weekly 3,050.836

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 0.2468 manat (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 47.14 manat, which is by 1.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 15 46.8292 Feb. 22 46.6846 Feb. 16 47.4531 Feb. 23 47.7952 Feb. 17 46.4447 Feb. 24 47.1186 Feb. 18 46.4896 Feb. 25 47.6795 Feb. 19 45.3965 Feb. 26 46.4378 Average weekly 46.52 Average weekly 47.14

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 117.12 manat (5.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,143.546 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 15 2,176.43 Feb. 22 2,196.7 Feb. 16 2,267.5 Feb. 23 2,163.25 Feb. 17 2,146.57 Feb. 24 2,126.72 Feb. 18 2,170.19 Feb. 25 2,151.48 Feb. 19 2,112.6 Feb. 26 2,079.58 Average weekly 2,174..658 Average weekly 2,143.546

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 22.34 manat (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,093.318 manat, which is by 0.9 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 15 4,057.72 Feb. 22 4,097.83 Feb. 16 4,112.9 Feb. 23 4,087.62 Feb. 17 4,062.41 Feb. 24 4,011.93 Feb. 18 4,069.43 Feb. 25 4,149.04 Feb. 19 3,986.42 Feb. 26 4,120.17 Average weekly 4,057.776 Average weekly 4,093.31

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni