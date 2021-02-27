Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.34 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,050.836 manat, which is by 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 15
|
3,099.95
|
Feb. 22
|
3,034.2
|
Feb. 16
|
3,104.49
|
Feb. 23
|
3,080.69
|
Feb. 17
|
3,046.77
|
Feb. 24
|
3,074.78
|
Feb. 18
|
3,032.19
|
Feb. 25
|
3,056..65
|
Feb. 19
|
3,002.76
|
Feb. 26
|
3,007.86
|
Average weekly
|
3,057.232
|
Average weekly
|
3,050.836
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 0.2468 manat (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 47.14 manat, which is by 1.3 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 15
|
46.8292
|
Feb. 22
|
46.6846
|
Feb. 16
|
47.4531
|
Feb. 23
|
47.7952
|
Feb. 17
|
46.4447
|
Feb. 24
|
47.1186
|
Feb. 18
|
46.4896
|
Feb. 25
|
47.6795
|
Feb. 19
|
45.3965
|
Feb. 26
|
46.4378
|
Average weekly
|
46.52
|
Average weekly
|
47.14
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 117.12 manat (5.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,143.546 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 15
|
2,176.43
|
Feb. 22
|
2,196.7
|
Feb. 16
|
2,267.5
|
Feb. 23
|
2,163.25
|
Feb. 17
|
2,146.57
|
Feb. 24
|
2,126.72
|
Feb. 18
|
2,170.19
|
Feb. 25
|
2,151.48
|
Feb. 19
|
2,112.6
|
Feb. 26
|
2,079.58
|
Average weekly
|
2,174..658
|
Average weekly
|
2,143.546
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 22.34 manat (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,093.318 manat, which is by 0.9 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 15
|
4,057.72
|
Feb. 22
|
4,097.83
|
Feb. 16
|
4,112.9
|
Feb. 23
|
4,087.62
|
Feb. 17
|
4,062.41
|
Feb. 24
|
4,011.93
|
Feb. 18
|
4,069.43
|
Feb. 25
|
4,149.04
|
Feb. 19
|
3,986.42
|
Feb. 26
|
4,120.17
|
Average weekly
|
4,057.776
|
Average weekly
|
4,093.31
---
