Iranian currency rates for April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to April 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,457 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 24 Iranian rial on April 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,171 58,527 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,744 45,820 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,980 4,992 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,028 5,037 1 Danish krone DKK 6,786 6,797 1 Indian rupee INR 560 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,396 139,449 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,356 27,417 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,835 38,859 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,413 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,625 33,647 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,104 30,297 1 South African rand ZAR 2,937 2,950 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,062 5,123 1 Russian ruble RUB 557 548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,446 32,575 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,596 31,620 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,499 49,495 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,160 2,188 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,785 34,678 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,316 9,324 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,471 6,472 100 Thai baths THB 133,833 134,261 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,214 10,192 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,511 37,567 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,457 50,539 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,726 9,722 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,175 12,157 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,892 2,892 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,270 16,205 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,827 86,787 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,580 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,714 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,503 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,447 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials.