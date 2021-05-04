Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of palladium, increased on May 4 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 25.126 manat or $14.78 (0.83 percent), amounting to 3,041.317 manat or $1,789, and an ounce of silver - by 1.3449 manat or 0.79 (3.04 percent), amounting to 45.5199 manat or $26.77. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 46.2825 manat or $27.22 (2.25 percent) and amounted to 2,099.075 manat or $1,234, and per ounce of palladium - by 39.2785 manat or $23.1 (0.78 percent), amounting to 5,063.722 manat or $2,978.

In monthly terms, the cost of an ounce of gold increased by 97.8095 manat or $57.53 (3.3 percent), and ounces of silver - by 3.0538 manat or $17.96 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 37.825 manat or $22.25 (1.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 525.1725 manat or $308.9 (11.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 153.6715 manat or $90.39 (5.3 percent), silver - by 20.1176 manat or $11.83 (79.2 percent), platinum - by 797.4275 manat or $469 (61.3 percent), and palladium - by 1,790. 678 manat or $1,053 (54.7 percent).