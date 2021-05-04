Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Finance 4 May 2021 11:32 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of palladium, increased on May 4 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 25.126 manat or $14.78 (0.83 percent), amounting to 3,041.317 manat or $1,789, and an ounce of silver - by 1.3449 manat or 0.79 (3.04 percent), amounting to 45.5199 manat or $26.77. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 46.2825 manat or $27.22 (2.25 percent) and amounted to 2,099.075 manat or $1,234, and per ounce of palladium - by 39.2785 manat or $23.1 (0.78 percent), amounting to 5,063.722 manat or $2,978.

In monthly terms, the cost of an ounce of gold increased by 97.8095 manat or $57.53 (3.3 percent), and ounces of silver - by 3.0538 manat or $17.96 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 37.825 manat or $22.25 (1.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 525.1725 manat or $308.9 (11.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 153.6715 manat or $90.39 (5.3 percent), silver - by 20.1176 manat or $11.83 (79.2 percent), platinum - by 797.4275 manat or $469 (61.3 percent), and palladium - by 1,790. 678 manat or $1,053 (54.7 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

May 4, 2021

3,041.317

45.5199

2,099.075

5,063.722

May 3, 2021

3,016.191

44.175

2,052.7925

5,024.4435

Apr. 4, 2021

2,943.5075

42.4661

2,061.25

4,538.5495

May 4, 2020

2,887.6455

25.4023

1,301.6475

3,273.044

Change in a day:

in man.

25.1260

1.3449

46.2825

39.2785

in %

0.83

3.04

2.25

0.78

Change in a month

in man.

97.8095

3.0538

37.8250

525.1725

in %

3.3

7.2

1.8

11.6

Change in a year

in man.

153.6715

20.1176

797.4275

1790.678

in %

5.3

79.2

61.3

54.7
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia declares May 4-11 as public holidays Georgia 12:01
Makhachkala Sea Trade Port plans to resume ferry service with Turkmenistan Transport 11:40
Uzbek Kapitalbank launches direct conversion for number of foreign currencies Finance 11:40
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 11:38
ERIELL Group puts into operation wells in number of Uzbek regions Oil&Gas 11:35
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 11:32
Russian NordStar to fly from Norilsk to Baku Transport 11:11
Azerbaijan's increases 1Q2021 imports of ships, boats Business 11:09
Virtual summit of Indian, UK's PMs brings GBP 1 billion worth of deals, enhanced trade partnership Finance 11:08
Cotton sowing completed in Turkmenistan‘s Mary region Business 11:07
Israel to send medical equipment to help India fight against Covid crises Business 11:06
Georgia focuses on several economy areas at ADB meeting Business 11:04
Uzbek Central Bank expanding supervisory capabilities via innovative technologies Uzbekistan 11:02
Georgia-Kazakhstan projects can attract additional investments - Honorary consul Business 10:56
D-8 countries boost imports of Turkish products Turkey 10:54
Turkey sees increase of incoming Kazakhstan citizens Turkey 10:53
Turkey reveals volume of 1Q2021 cargo shipment via local ports from Germany Turkey 10:50
Uzbekistan eyes attracting Saudi investments in energy infrastructure dev't Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 volume of addressed requests on cybersecurity ICT 10:35
Turkey boosts exports of grain, legumes to international markets Turkey 10:33
Russia boosts import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 10:32
Croatia’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan exceeds 62M euros Oil&Gas 10:24
Political heat continues in Armenia amid pre-election period - Azerbaijani expert Politics 10:20
Oil firms as U.S., Europe growth prospects counter India concerns Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils supply to France exceeds 2,200 tons Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran approves import of vaccine by private sector Politics 10:15
Germany imports over 50M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:08
TEDPIX drops 13,000 points on Monday Business 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 4 Finance 10:05
Three dead in fire in Moscow hotel Russia 10:03
Number of blocked 'intruders' in Azerbaijani AzStateNet network down ICT 10:03
UK's Arrival, Uber to develop electric ride-hailing 'Arrival Car' Europe 10:02
Ben Gurion airport Covid testing dispute threatens tourism Israel 09:59
SOCAR Kulevi terminal overhauls Marian B Hopper dredger engines Oil&Gas 09:54
Liberated lands of Azerbaijan already have good mobile signal - Russian 'Izvestia' Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 4 Uzbekistan 09:50
Biden extends Section 907 Amendment's suspension to allow direct US aid to Azerbaijan Politics 09:46
Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70 Other News 09:43
Azerbaijan launches mentoring skills program for teachers ICT 09:32
India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 20 million Other News 09:19
European Commission recommends easing restrictions on travel to EU Europe 08:54
Ukraine invites Turkish investors for major privatizations Business 08:19
Kazakhstan reports 2,076 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:18
Iran to produce 7mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct.-Nov. Iran 08:16
Turkmenistan, UK continue to discuss potential projects Business 07:40
Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 11.2 pct in Q1 Economy 07:13
US raises refugee admission ceiling to 62,500 US 06:38
Lufthansa to purchase five more 787 dreamliners Transport 05:53
Italy's population declines in 2020 amid pandemic, lower immigrant arrivals Europe 05:09
Indian official calls for int'l sharing of information on tools for fighting COVID-19 Other News 04:15
ASEAN+3 vow to deepen financial cooperation to sustain economic growth amid COVID-19 pandemic Economy 03:22
Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion ICT 02:31
Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial ICT 01:43
Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute Other News 00:58
Slovakia to implement new project in Georgian pharmaceutical industry Business 00:01
Turkey reports over 24 700 COVID-19 cases Turkey 3 May 23:45
Iran seizes Indian ship carrying Covid-19 cases Iran 3 May 23:42
Supply constraints slow U.S. factory activity in April Economy 3 May 23:12
Turkish officials pay unannounced visit to Libya to discuss ties Turkey 3 May 22:24
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 3 May 22:22
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for piston compressor via tender Tenders 3 May 22:21
Iran blocks entry of 5,000 foreigners from eastern borders Iran 3 May 22:21
1,378,495 vaccinated in Kazakhstan against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 3 May 22:15
Eurostat reveals volume of imports of Turkmen minerals by Romania Business 3 May 21:38
Asian-American business leaders launch $250M effort to fight hate US 3 May 21:13
Training for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - very intensive - Coach of Azerbaijani group team Society 3 May 20:36
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 3 Society 3 May 20:17
Azerbaijani gymnast strives to demonstrate good result at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku Society 3 May 20:09
Azerbaijan confirms 418 more COVID-19 cases, 1,095 recoveries Society 3 May 20:03
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan begin implementation of joint projects in field of communications ICT 3 May 19:18
Azerbaijan Airlines starts selling air tickets to Russia’s Mineralnye Vody city Society 3 May 19:06
Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency’s assets increase Finance 3 May 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 5 Oil&Gas 3 May 18:34
Azerbaijani president changes charter of Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Politics 3 May 18:28
Number of species to be included in Red List of Threatened Species growing in Azerbaijan - Deputy minister Society 3 May 18:10
Arrest term for Azerbaijani ex-ambassador to Serbia extended Society 3 May 18:03
Several species of plants in Shusha to be included in Azerbaijan's Red Book (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 3 May 18:01
Iran shares details on potato production and export Business 3 May 17:59
Construction of airports in liberated lands to turn Azerbaijan into aviation hub - MP Economy 3 May 17:54
Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school US 3 May 17:51
New life begins in Khanlyg village of Azerbaijan's Gubadly district - Trend TV Society 3 May 17:51
Mine clearance operations continue in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Society 3 May 17:41
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan's AzerGold second subsidiary announced Business 3 May 17:41
Shares of Uzbek cement enterprise leads in transactions at stock exchange Finance 3 May 17:40
Iran should have access to all its resources - MFA Politics 3 May 17:35
Certain licenses issued for setting up industrial enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Business 3 May 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise in Iran Finance 3 May 17:29
EU aims to open up to more foreign tourists this summer despite COVID-19 Europe 3 May 17:29
Azerbaijan supplies over 900M euros worth petroleum oils to Italy Oil&Gas 3 May 17:29
Armenia opens criminal case over accusations of concealing president's dual citizenship Armenia 3 May 17:28
Uzbek currency rates for May 4 Finance 3 May 17:28
Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic Europe 3 May 17:27
For us, cooperation with Serbia is of big importance - President Aliyev Politics 3 May 17:27
Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood are at highest level today - President Aliyev Politics 3 May 17:25
Turkey, Azerbaijan expanded their capabilities in region - President Aliyev Politics 3 May 17:19
UAE reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Arab World 3 May 17:15
Russia conducts more than 130 million COVID-19 tests Russia 3 May 17:11
Unemployment in Israel falls to 8% Israel 3 May 17:11
Repair work carried out at Iranian power plants Oil&Gas 3 May 16:59
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender to purchase medicine Tenders 3 May 16:45
All news