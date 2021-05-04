Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of palladium, increased on May 4 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 25.126 manat or $14.78 (0.83 percent), amounting to 3,041.317 manat or $1,789, and an ounce of silver - by 1.3449 manat or 0.79 (3.04 percent), amounting to 45.5199 manat or $26.77. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 46.2825 manat or $27.22 (2.25 percent) and amounted to 2,099.075 manat or $1,234, and per ounce of palladium - by 39.2785 manat or $23.1 (0.78 percent), amounting to 5,063.722 manat or $2,978.
In monthly terms, the cost of an ounce of gold increased by 97.8095 manat or $57.53 (3.3 percent), and ounces of silver - by 3.0538 manat or $17.96 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 37.825 manat or $22.25 (1.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 525.1725 manat or $308.9 (11.6 percent).
On annual basis, gold rose by 153.6715 manat or $90.39 (5.3 percent), silver - by 20.1176 manat or $11.83 (79.2 percent), platinum - by 797.4275 manat or $469 (61.3 percent), and palladium - by 1,790. 678 manat or $1,053 (54.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
May 4, 2021
|
3,041.317
|
45.5199
|
2,099.075
|
5,063.722
|
May 3, 2021
|
3,016.191
|
44.175
|
2,052.7925
|
5,024.4435
|
Apr. 4, 2021
|
2,943.5075
|
42.4661
|
2,061.25
|
4,538.5495
|
May 4, 2020
|
2,887.6455
|
25.4023
|
1,301.6475
|
3,273.044
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
25.1260
|
1.3449
|
46.2825
|
39.2785
|
in %
|
0.83
|
3.04
|
2.25
|
0.78
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
97.8095
|
3.0538
|
37.8250
|
525.1725
|
in %
|
3.3
|
7.2
|
1.8
|
11.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
153.6715
|
20.1176
|
797.4275
|
1790.678
|
in %
|
5.3
|
79.2
|
61.3
|
54.7