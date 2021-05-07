Turkey's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 19%

Finance 7 May 2021 07:38 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 19%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the second straight month as expected and reiterated a pledge to keep it above inflation, which the bank expects to cool from its likely peak in April, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the one-week repo rate at 19% and the bank repeated its determination to use all available instruments to ensure the primary objective of price stability.

The decision came in line with market expectations amid price pressures, while analysts predict that cut is not on the horizon until at least the third quarter.

In a statement following the second MPC meeting under the new Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu, the bank reiterated the pledge to keep the key policy rate – the one-week repo rate – above inflation, which climbed to 17.14% in April to its highest level in nearly two years.

The rise was driven by a depreciation in the Turkish lira and pricy commodity imports, pressuring the new central bank chief to keep policy tight.

"The policy rate will continue to be determined at a level above inflation to maintain a strong disinflationary effect until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5% target is reached," the bank said.

The monetary authority also said that past rate hikes, including in March, have begun to cool demand in the economy. It also dropped a reference made in April’s policy statement to “maintain the tight monetary stance.”

Demand and cost factors, supply constraints in some sectors and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the pricing behavior and inflation outlook, it noted.

“The decelerating impact of the monetary tightening on credit and domestic demand has begun to be observed,” the bank said.

“Taking into account the high levels of inflation and inflation expectations, the current monetary policy stance will be maintained until the significant fall in the April Inflation Report’s forecast path is achieved,” it added.

Inflation peak and rate cut
Presenting the quarterly inflation report last week, the bank estimated that inflation would peak in April and decline to 12.2% by year-end, up from 9.4%.

Some analysts said it would peak in April and enter a downward trend in the aftermath, while others said it could keep rising into May or even June and that the high levels of inflation are likely to keep the central bank from cutting its policy rate.

“With inflation being where it is right now, it was more so important for the CBRT to continue to reinforce a relatively hawkish message to markets, and that is exactly what it did,” said Ima Sammani, an FX analyst at Monex Europe, but noted that the CBRT may be called into action if inflationary momentum continues.

The fact that the bank said it would keep nominal interest rates above inflation “offers some room for the CBRT to lower interest rates in the near future given that real rates are currently positive,” Sammani said in an emailed note following the decision.

“The question going forward is whether Turkish inflation reached its peak in April already, aligning with the CBRT’s forecasts for a cyclical peak around 17-17.5%, or whether the peak will only come later on in Q2,” she added.

“This ultimately depends on May’s inflation print, as this would help the CBRT gauge whether April’s reading was the cyclical peak or not. For this reason, we expect the next CBRT meeting on June 17 to be of more importance to currency markets than today’s meeting.”

If the May inflation data "indeed comes out lower than the April ‘peak’ of 17% expected by (the Turkish central bank)... we think the likelihood of monetary policy easing at the June meeting will be stronger,” said Berna Bayazıtoğlu, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

Kavcıoğlu has sought to convince onlookers that he will be as decisive as his predecessor, Naci Ağbal, in bringing down inflation to a 5% target over the next three years.

Producer prices were up 35.17% year-over-year in April, from 31.20% in March. Higher producer prices are often passed on to consumers.

The central bank Thursday also said that past rate hikes, including in March, have begun to cool demand in the economy. It also dropped a reference made in April’s policy statement to “maintain the tight monetary stance”.

The CBRT emphasized Thursday that stability in the general price level will foster macroeconomic and financial stability positively through the fall in the country risk premium, a reversal in currency substitution, an accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and a perpetual decline in financing costs.

"This would create a viable foundation for investment, production and employment to continue growing in a healthy and sustainable way," the statement read.

The delayed expectations of a rate cut suggest that Kavcıoğlu, who has promised that the policy rate will remain above inflation to maintain a strong and disinflationary impact, has managed to convince markets that an early rate cut will not be delivered.

In a Reuters poll, all 18 economists forecast the bank would keep its one-week policy rate unchanged, before easing likely in the third quarter.

Out of 15 participants who responded to a question about the timing of a rate cut, 10 expected the first cut in the third quarter, while two expected it in the second and three in the fourth.

Morgan Stanley forecast last week that the bank would keep its interest rates on hold until the fourth quarter due to price pressures.

Even though Thursday’s decision includes “hawkish” elements, it still leaves the door open for future rate cuts, Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in an emailed note.

“The statement repeated the line that nominal interest rates would be kept above inflation, which already offers scope for interest rates to be lowered,” Tuvey noted.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek TPP to use German equipment for energy production
Uzbek TPP to use German equipment for energy production
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan
Japanese TEPSCO to join creating green energy zone in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
Japanese TEPSCO to join creating green energy zone in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 15 million Other News 08:20
Turkmenistan offers business opportunities for Swiss private sector in number of areas Business 07:45
Progress has been made in lifting JCPOA related sanctions - Head of Iranian President's office Nuclear Program 07:44
Turkey, Brazil and US remain main exporters of poultry meat to Georgia Business 07:44
Turkey's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 19% Finance 07:38
Tajikistan official confirms the death of 19 citizens in the recent border clashes Tajikistan 07:36
GM posts strong performance in Q1 Finance 06:53
Bundestag approves easing of COVID-19 rules for immunized people Europe 06:11
Diamond demand in China directly benefits Botswana: De Beers Business 05:27
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 498,000, marking new low during pandemic Economy 04:39
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa Other News 03:45
Food prices continue to climb in April - FAO World 02:51
Turkey reports over 22 388 COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:04
At least 23 killed in Rio de Janeiro favela gun battle Other News 01:18
Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing joint Kyrgyz-Korean enterprises Kyrgyzstan 00:24
Turkey's 1Q2021 revenues from car export to int'l market grow Turkey 00:01
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry Turkey 6 May 23:12
Georgia launches campaign to popularize state agricultural insurance program Business 6 May 23:11
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO) Economy 6 May 23:07
Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home Other News 6 May 22:49
Turkey’s inactive COVID-19 vaccine makes it to WHO list Turkey 6 May 22:09
Saudi Arabia showing interest in importing Azerbaijan's AzGranata products Business 6 May 21:44
Araghchi arrives in Vienna to attend 4th round of JCPOA talks Politics 6 May 21:40
Kazakhstan - Greece trade down y-o-y Business 6 May 21:36
Georgian banks see profit in 1Q2021 Finance 6 May 21:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy various combined, storage accessories Tenders 6 May 21:12
Uzbek TPP to use German equipment for energy production Oil&Gas 6 May 21:12
Azerbaijani national team holds podium training for upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 6 May 20:19
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy Cisco network switches Tenders 6 May 18:51
Kazakhstan, Russia lift mutual restrictions on import, transit of livestock products Kazakhstan 6 May 18:38
World auto concerns’ production volume to decrease during 6M2021 Transport 6 May 18:32
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 6 May 17:59
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 6 May 17:52
Sputnik Light vaccine can be used for people aged 18-60 Russia 6 May 17:51
Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants, early data shows US 6 May 17:48
Azerbaijan names amount of subsidies paid out for cropping Business 6 May 17:45
Yerevan ready to exert all efforts to fulfill trilateral agreements on Karabakh - acting PM of Armenia Armenia 6 May 17:41
Lebanon could gradually go dark as cash for electricity runs out Arab World 6 May 17:40
New greenhouse to be built in Turkmenistan’s Mary region Business 6 May 17:35
Several digitalization projects implemented in Kazakh oil & gas sector Kazakhstan 6 May 17:30
Kazakhstan's president decides to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 6 May 17:16
Real estate purchases soar in Kazakhstan Business 6 May 17:14
Saudi Arabia eyes importing finished meat products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 6 May 17:13
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports show positive trend despite impact of COVID-19 - minister Business 6 May 17:11
Kazakh Kazgeology eyes working on promising areas of natural resources Business 6 May 17:07
Main part of Iran's trade carried out by sea - analyst Transport 6 May 17:06
Israel and Korea to sign free trade agreement next week Israel 6 May 17:05
EU continues to support Georgia SMEs Business 6 May 17:00
Azerbaijan launches system for predicting impact of tax benefits on state revenues Economy 6 May 16:56
Azerbaijan's AzFina, CBA developing bill on regulation of payment systems Economy 6 May 16:55
Georgia's minister claims inflation in country to decrease in coming months Business 6 May 16:53
Kazakhstan reports increase in oil, natural gas prices Business 6 May 16:51
Azerbaijan may change procedure for navigation on inland waters for fishing vessels Society 6 May 16:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 6 Society 6 May 16:43
Construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan continues (VIDEO) Society 6 May 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 844 more COVID-19 cases, 2,057 recoveries Society 6 May 16:37
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power cables via tender Tenders 6 May 16:35
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to focus on int'l trade and dev't of transport services - Honorary Consul Business 6 May 16:31
First section of Georgian Rikoti Highway to open soon Transport 6 May 16:29
Kazakh IT company involved in creation of "smart" settlements in Azerbaijan ICT 6 May 16:25
Japanese TEPSCO to join creating green energy zone in Azerbaijan's liberated territories Oil&Gas 6 May 16:21
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency eyes to purchase new mine clearance equipment Society 6 May 16:13
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for construction of security facility for gas treatment Tenders 6 May 16:05
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for design of buildings Tenders 6 May 16:05
Georgia to host annual meeting of ADB board of governors Business 6 May 16:05
Spain tourist arrivals slump 76% in March, recovery still far off Europe 6 May 16:04
Azerbaijan's construction sector output to grow till 2026 - expert Construction 6 May 15:55
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Austria from Turkey Turkey 6 May 15:54
Share of mining sector in Baku's industrial production disclosed Business 6 May 15:50
Amazing opportunities created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Society 6 May 15:50
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 6 May 15:45
Kazakhstan's National Bank unveils preliminary balance of payments data Finance 6 May 15:40
Statistics on trade turnover between Spain, Turkmenistan revealed Business 6 May 15:35
Uzbekistan receives permission to export pomegranates to China Uzbekistan 6 May 15:31
Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 billion US 6 May 15:29
Not calling released soldiers as "POWs" by OSCE Minsk Group - outrageous - Armenian media Armenia 6 May 15:23
Tesla developing platform to allow car owners in China data access US 6 May 15:15
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 May 15:14
Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia Arab World 6 May 15:12
Russia reports over 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 6 May 15:09
Revanchist statements in Armenia mustn't be taken seriously - Azerbaijani Security Council Politics 6 May 15:07
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 6 May 15:06
No reason to worry about fulfillment of trilateral statement - Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 6 May 15:05
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 6 May 15:03
Azerbaijan to build road to legendary "Isa Spring" in Shusha city Society 6 May 15:03
EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists Europe 6 May 14:56
Turkmenistan names data on deposits in credit institutions Finance 6 May 14:47
Iran unveils volume of transit through Gilan Province Transport 6 May 14:44
Largest share of Uzbek textile production falls on Fergana region Uzbekistan 6 May 14:40
Turkey boosts export of cars to Kazakhstan Turkey 6 May 14:30
Turkey publishes data on 4M2021 steel exports Turkey 6 May 14:30
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company beats sets new production record Oil&Gas 6 May 14:30
Turkey's 4M2021 exports of locally-made furniture up in value Turkey 6 May 14:24
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on export of grains, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 6 May 14:23
Exports through Iran's Astara border checkpoint increase Business 6 May 14:16
Uzbekistan to launch several TPPs in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 May 14:16
Uzbek agency reveals data on most profitable companies Uzbekistan 6 May 14:16
ADB approves loan for construction of Georgia’s Olympic swimming pool Finance 6 May 14:13
Georgia in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to receive vaccines Georgia 6 May 14:12
Georgian ISET-PI shares pricing on residential real estate in Tbilisi Business 6 May 14:11
All news