Iranian currency rates for May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased compared to May 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,086 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 8 Iranian rial on May 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,801 58,436 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,614 46,006 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,051 4,947 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,115 5,028 1 Danish krone DKK 6,870 6,780 1 Indian rupee INR 574 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,408 139,393 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,574 27,436 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,702 38,438 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,406 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,602 34,250 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,645 30,287 1 South African rand ZAR 2,987 2,924 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,098 5,045 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 562 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 33,015 32,548 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,727 31,451 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,556 49,560 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,132 2,132 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,672 35,414 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,359 9,361 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,530 6,489 100 Thai baths THB 135,170 134,872 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,213 10,200 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,816 37,315 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,086 50,410 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,848 9,845 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,250 12,210 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,940 2,911 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,579 16,416 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,885 87,477 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,686 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 252,214 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,872 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,178 rials, and the price of $1 is 217,316 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 205,000-209,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials.