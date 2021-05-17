Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.048 manat or $9.44 (0.51 percent) and made up 3,149.879 manat or $1,852.87 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3799 manat or 0.22 cents (0.81 percent) and amounted to 46.9986 manat ($27.64).

The price of platinum increased by 4.8365 manat or $2.845 (0.23 percent) and equaled 2,094.9695 manat ($1,232.335).

The price of palladium increased by 21.607 manat or $12.71 (0.44 percent) and stood at 4,943.821 manat ($2,908.13).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 150.6965 manat or $88.645 (5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.0693 manat or $1.80 (7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 53.0825 manat or $31.225 (2.6 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 285.2175 manat or $167.775 (6.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 207.2385 manat or $121.905 (7 percent), silver grew by 19.7391 manat or $11.61 (72.4 percent), platinum increased by 784.329 manat or $461.37 (59.8 percent) and palladium increased by 1,809.191 manat or $1,064.23 (57.7 percent)

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 17, 2021 3,149.879 46.9986 2,094.9695 4,943.821 May 16, 2021 3,133.831 46.6187 2,090.133 4,922.214 April 17, 2021 2,999.1825 43.9293 2,041.887 4,658.6035 May 17, 2020 2,942.6405 27.2595 1,310.6405 3,134.63 Change in a day: in manat 16.048 0.3799 4.8365 21.607 in % 0.51 0.81 0.23 0.44 Change in a month: in manat 150.6965 3,0693 53.0825 285.2175 in % 5 7 2.6 6.1 Change in a year: in manat 207.2385 19.7391 784.329 1,809.191 in % 7 72.4 59.8 57.7

