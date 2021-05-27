Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget surpass forecast - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan from taxes amounted to 780.7 million manat ($459.2 million) from January through April 2021, having topped the forecasted figure by 31.7 percent, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the publication, 451 million manat ($265.2 million) out of the total receipts fell on the share of the non-oil sector.

The volume of tax revenues for the first 4 months of 2021 has exceeded the revenues of the same period of last year by 266.9 million manat ($157 million), the minister wrote.

"Economic reforms and private sector development in Azerbaijan are bearing fruit," the minister writes.

Earlier, Mikayil Jabbarov noted that thanks to the reforms carried out in the tax sphere, the volume of the illicit economy has significantly decreased.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 27)

