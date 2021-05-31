Azerbaijan considers using new generation of ID cards in financial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), and other banks of the country have discussed the use of new-generation identity cards during an online meeting, Trend reports.

In order to stimulate the use of these ID cards in the financial and banking sector, electronic signature certificates have been introduced into them.

During the meeting, issues of using e-signature certificates provided by the Information and Computing Center of the Ministry in banking services were discussed, and the importance of using the capabilities of certification service centers in the development of digital banking was emphasized.

Along with this, representatives of commercial banks were informed about the possibilities of an e-signature certificate.

Following the meeting, representatives of the CBA, and expert groups of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) put forward a proposal to use new-generation ID cards.