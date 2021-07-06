Iranian currency rates for July 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to July 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,839 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 6 Iranian rial on July 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,183 58,074 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,556 45,599 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,917 4,920 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,905 4,887 1 Danish krone DKK 6,703 6,701 1 Indian rupee INR 566 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,430 139,075 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,577 26,636 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,870 37,875 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,062 34,096 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,502 29,531 1 South African rand ZAR 2,948 2,948 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,844 4,839 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,636 31,662 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,224 31,178 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,603 49,503 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,111 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,181 35,053 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,319 9,313 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,498 6,489 100 Thai baths THB 130,841 130,579 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,107 10,085 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,186 37,133 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 49,839 49,836 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,854 9,863 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,352 13,284 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,899 2,884 1 Afghan afghani AFN 529 528 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,562 16,536 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,170 85,505 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,692 3,709 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,051 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,273 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,704 rials, and the price of $1 is 221,384 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 247,000-250,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.