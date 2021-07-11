Capital budget of Georgian Tbilisi for 2021 exceeds planned indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

The capital budget of Georgian Tbilisi for 2021, instead of the promised 1 billion lari ($318.5 million), is 1.192 billion lari ($379.7 million), said Vice-Mayor of Tbilisi Irakli Khmaladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the Tbilisi Management and Economy Policy Report, during 2018-2021, the municipality spent more than 2 billion lari ($637.1 million) on infrastructure and more than 1 billion lari on social and health projects.

"The budget of the municipality in 2018 was 1.08 billion lari ($344.06 million), in 2019 - 1.10 billion lari ($350.4 million); in 2020 - 1.12 billion lari ($356.8 million), and in 2021, instead of the promised 1 billion lari, 1.192 billion lari. In four years, the municipality has carried out various works related to infrastructure projects worth about 2 billion lari, and 343 million lari ($109.2 million) has been spent on social and health projects," he said.

As for the ongoing and ongoing projects implemented by Tbilisi City Hall in 2018-2021, according to Khmaladze, their total budget exceeds 4 billion lari ($1.2 billion).

"It is also important that we implement projects and programs not only with budget funds but also with the help of donor organizations and international financial institutions. In total, in four years, we have managed to attract approximately 284 million lari ($90.4 million) in funding. As a result, we have implemented and are still implementing projects of 4.79 billion lari ($1.5 billion) in these four years," said the vice-mayor of the capital.

