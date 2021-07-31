Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 19 - July 26 1.7 July 20 - July 27 1.7 July 21 - July 28 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 29 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.017 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0106. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0076 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 19 - July 26 2.0023 July 20 - July 27 2.0067 July 21 - July 28 2.0095 July 22 2.0058 July 29 2.0154 July 23 2.0009 July 30 2.0193 Average weekly 2.003 Average weekly 2.0106

The official rate of the manat against the ruble lowered by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 19 - July 26 0.023 July 20 - July 27 0.0231 July 21 - July 28 0.0231 July 22 0.023 July 29 0.0231 July 23 0.0231 July 30 0.0232 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1991. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.00055 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 19 - July 26 0,1987 July 20 - July 27 0,1986 July 21 - July 28 0,1986 July 22 0.1986 July 29 0,1987 July 23 0.1985 July 30 0,2007 Average weekly 0.19855 Average weekly 0,1991

