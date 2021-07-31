Domestic RMB financial assets held by overseas entities at 582 billion U.S. dollars

Domestic RMB financial assets held by overseas entities stood at 3.76 trillion yuan (about 582 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of June, data from China's central bank showed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Domestic bonds held by overseas entities stood at 3.84 trillion yuan at the end of June, the People's Bank of China said.

Opening-up has secured a crucial position in China's policy design since it started opening its market to the world more than 40 years ago. That stance does not change even against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the rollout of new opening-up measures.