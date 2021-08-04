Azerbaijan's A-Qroup included in register of Compulsory Insurance Bureau participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s A-Qroup OJSC insurance company has been included in the register of members of the Union of Legal Entities of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) of the country in accordance with the requirements of the law ‘On compulsory insurance’, Trend reports on August 4 referring to the CIB.

According to the bureau, the interaction of insurers with the CIB, including participation in its activities, accountability, provision of information and other issues, is carried out in accordance with the relevant legislation and the statute of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

The insurer's permission to carry out activities in any type of insurance must be issued by the supervisory authority in accordance with the requirements of the laws ‘On insurance activities’ and ‘On compulsory insurance’.

The number of CIB participants after inclusion of the A-Qroup insurance company in the register has reached 19.

---

