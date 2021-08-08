Georgia sees increase in revenues from international tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

Trend:

Georgia earned $122.5 million in revenue from international tourism in June 2021, a record amount of revenues in this sector since the coronavirus pandemic began,Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia.

According to the National Bank of Georgia, in total, the economy received $299.5 million in tourism revenue in the first six months of this year.



A total of 146,600 visitors visited Georgia during June. For comparison, in the same period of 2020, the number of visitors was 287 percent less.

According to the statistics of the National Tourism Administration, more than half of the visitors - 76,946 visitors entered the country by air in June, which is related to the activated air traffic.

1. Turkey - 29,606 visitors, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year;

2. Israel - 15,837 visitors, an increase of 3,432 percent over the previous year;

3. Ukraine - 15,493 visitors, an increase of 1,324 percent over the previous year;

4. Russia - 14,967 visitors, an increase of 332 percent over the previous year;

5. Armenia - 13,342 visitors, an increase of 68.7 percent over the previous year;

6. Georgia (non-resident) - 10,863 visitors, an increase of 372.5 percent over the previous year;

7. Kazakhstan - 7,328 visitors, an increase of 1,374.4 percent over the previous year;

8. Azerbaijan - 6,900 visitors, an increase of 92.2 percent over the previous year;

9. Saudi Arabia - 6,046 visitors, an increase over the previous year;

10. Belarus - 3,809 visitors, an increase of 381.5 percent over the previous year.

Despite the relative recovery of tourism, its volume is 80 percent less than in the pre-pandemic period (in June 2019).

