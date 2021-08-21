Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 9 1.7 Aug. 16 1.7 Aug. 10 1.7 Aug. 17 1.7 Aug. 11 1.7 Aug. 18 1.7 Aug. 12 1.7 Aug. 19 1.7 Aug. 13 1.7 Aug. 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0179 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9937. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0021 (0.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 9 1.9989 Aug. 16 2.0046 Aug. 10 1.9954 Aug. 17 2.0006 Aug. 11 1.9923 Aug. 18 1.992 Aug. 12 1.9967 Aug. 19 1.9848 Aug. 13 1.9957 Aug. 20 1.9867 Average weekly 1.9958 Average weekly 1.9937

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 9 0.0231 Aug. 16 0.0232 Aug. 10 0.0231 Aug. 17 0.0232 Aug. 11 0.023 Aug. 18 0.0231 Aug. 12 0.0232 Aug. 19 0.023 Aug. 13 0.0231 Aug. 20 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2003. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0031 manat (1.6 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 9 0.197 Aug. 16 0.1995 Aug. 10 0.1964 Aug. 17 0.2008 Aug. 11 0.1974 Aug. 18 0.2015 Aug. 12 0.197 Aug. 19 0.2005 Aug. 13 0.1982 Aug. 20 0.1993 Average weekly 0.1972 Average weekly 0.2003

