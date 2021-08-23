Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of July

The balance of loans in Shanghai stood at 9.12 trillion yuan (1.41 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of July, up 11.3 percent from the same period last year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 8.37 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 11.2 percent year on year, and the growth rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than that of the previous month, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans hit 115.8 billion U.S. dollars at the end of July, up 21.3 percent year on year.

The balance of Shanghai's deposits stood at 16.78 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 11.9 percent year on year.