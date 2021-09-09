Georgia sees decrease in profits of insurance industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The insurance industry of Georgia ended the first half of 2021 with a decrease in profits, Trend reports referring to the National Bank of Georgia.

In the first half of 2021, the annual profit of insurance companies decreased by 11.5 million lari ($3.6 million), or 39.3 percent, to 17.7 million lari ($5.6 million).

The insurance profits also decreased - from 89.5 million lari ($28.7 million) to 83.1 million lari ($26.7 million).

On the other hand, the amount raised from direct insurance increased from 377 million lari ($121 million) to 448.6 million lari ($144.3 million).

The total assets of insurance companies amounted to 1.034 billion lari ($332.6 million), capital - 278.6 million lari ($89.6 million).

