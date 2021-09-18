Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 6 1.7 Sept. 13 1.7 Sept. 7 1.7 Sept. 14 1.7 Sept. 8 1.7 Sept. 15 1.7 Sept. 9 1.7 Sept. 16 1.7 Sept. 10 1.7 Sept. 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0052 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.006. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.008 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 6 2.0178 Sept. 13 2.0066 Sept. 7 2.0199 Sept. 14 2.0089 Sept. 8 2.0131 Sept. 15 2.007 Sept. 9 2.0084 Sept. 16 2.0077 Sept. 10 2.011 Sept. 17 2.0014 Average weekly 2.014 Average weekly 2.006

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0234. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 6 0.0233 Sept. 13 0.0233 Sept. 7 0.0233 Sept. 14 0.0234 Sept. 8 0.0232 Sept. 15 0.0233 Sept. 9 0.0232 Sept. 16 0.0235 Sept. 10 0.0233 Sept. 17 0.0234 Average weekly 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0234

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.201. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0016 manat (1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 6 0.2043 Sept. 13 0.2008 Sept. 7 0.2052 Sept. 14 0.2015 Sept. 8 0.2037 Sept. 15 0.2013 Sept. 9 0.2007 Sept. 16 0.2015 Sept. 10 0.2012 Sept. 17 0.1992 Average weekly 0.203 Average weekly 0.201

---

