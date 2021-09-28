Iranian currency rates for September 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to September 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,151 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.28 Iranian rial on Sept.25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,589 57,455 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,378 45,422 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,825 4,851 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,881 4,884 1 Danish krone DKK 6,610 6,617 1 Indian rupee INR 569 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,491 139,481 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,754 24,796 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,850 37,936 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,216 33,141 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,441 29,452 1 South African rand ZAR 2,812 2,810 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,761 4,742 1 Russian ruble RUB 580 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,591 30,507 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,023 31,030 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,179 49,290 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,100 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,381 35,409 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,254 9,273 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,504 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 125,083 125,722 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,028 10,029 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,630 35,595 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,151 49,203 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,889 9,871 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,484 13,503 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,947 2,945 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,854 16,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,140 82,666 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,707 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,279 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,707 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,201 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,350 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur