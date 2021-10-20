Iranian currency rates for October 20

Finance 20 October 2021 11:09 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to October 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,854 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Oct.20

Iranian rial on Oct.19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,985

57,644

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,510

45,490

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,871

4,849

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,028

4,985

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,566

6,553

1 Indian rupee

INR

560

558

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,257

139,177

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,331

24,348

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,753

36,765

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,402

5,399

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,998

33,970

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,084

29,729

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,893

2,863

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,507

4,509

1 Russian ruble

RUB

593

590

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,422

31,145

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,229

31,131

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,069

49,058

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,102

2,096

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

22

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,790

34,692

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,212

9,212

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,580

6,533

100 Thai baths

THB

125,936

125,568

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,068

10,068

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,728

35,447

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

48,854

48,752

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,858

9,865

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,419

13,419

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,978

2,973

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,280

17,192

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,673

82,596

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,715

3,714

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,906

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,124 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,031 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,301 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,094 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---


