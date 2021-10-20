Iranian currency rates for October 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to October 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,854 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.20 Iranian rial on Oct.19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,985 57,644 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,510 45,490 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,871 4,849 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,028 4,985 1 Danish krone DKK 6,566 6,553 1 Indian rupee INR 560 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,257 139,177 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,331 24,348 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,753 36,765 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,399 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,998 33,970 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,084 29,729 1 South African rand ZAR 2,893 2,863 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,507 4,509 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,422 31,145 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,229 31,131 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,069 49,058 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,102 2,096 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 22 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,790 34,692 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,212 9,212 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,580 6,533 100 Thai baths THB 125,936 125,568 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,068 10,068 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,728 35,447 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,854 48,752 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,858 9,865 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,419 13,419 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,978 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,280 17,192 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,673 82,596 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,715 3,714 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,906 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,124 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,031 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,301 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,094 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

