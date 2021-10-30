Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 18
|
1,7
|
Oct. 25
|
1,7
|
Oct. 19
|
1,7
|
Oct. 26
|
1,7
|
Oct. 20
|
1,7
|
Oct. 27
|
1,7
|
Oct. 21
|
1,7
|
Oct. 28
|
1,7
|
Oct. 22
|
1,7
|
Oct. 29
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0021 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9769. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0007 (0.035 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 18
|
1,9689
|
Oct. 25
|
1,9826
|
Oct. 19
|
1,9811
|
Oct. 26
|
1,9719
|
Oct. 20
|
1,9803
|
Oct. 27
|
1,9727
|
Oct. 21
|
1,9813
|
Oct. 28
|
1,973
|
Oct. 22
|
1,9768
|
Oct. 29
|
1,9847
|
Average weekly
|
1,9776
|
Average weekly
|
1,9769
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0003. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0242 (1.25 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 18
|
0,0239
|
Oct. 25
|
0,0242
|
Oct. 19
|
0,0239
|
Oct. 26
|
0,0244
|
Oct. 20
|
0,024
|
Oct. 27
|
0,0245
|
Oct. 21
|
0,024
|
Oct. 28
|
0,0241
|
Oct. 22
|
0,0239
|
Oct. 29
|
0,0242
|
Average weekly
|
0,0239
|
Average weekly
|
0,0242
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0037 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1773. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0047 manat (2.58 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 18
|
0,1834
|
Oct. 25
|
0,1747
|
Oct. 19
|
0,1817
|
Oct. 26
|
0,177
|
Oct. 20
|
0,1828
|
Oct. 27
|
0,1781
|
Oct. 21
|
0,1839
|
Oct. 28
|
0,1787
|
Oct. 22
|
0,1784
|
Oct. 29
|
0,1784
|
Average weekly
|
0,1820
|
Average weekly
|
0,1773
