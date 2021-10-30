Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 18 1,7 Oct. 25 1,7 Oct. 19 1,7 Oct. 26 1,7 Oct. 20 1,7 Oct. 27 1,7 Oct. 21 1,7 Oct. 28 1,7 Oct. 22 1,7 Oct. 29 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0021 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9769. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0007 (0.035 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 18 1,9689 Oct. 25 1,9826 Oct. 19 1,9811 Oct. 26 1,9719 Oct. 20 1,9803 Oct. 27 1,9727 Oct. 21 1,9813 Oct. 28 1,973 Oct. 22 1,9768 Oct. 29 1,9847 Average weekly 1,9776 Average weekly 1,9769

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0003. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0242 (1.25 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 18 0,0239 Oct. 25 0,0242 Oct. 19 0,0239 Oct. 26 0,0244 Oct. 20 0,024 Oct. 27 0,0245 Oct. 21 0,024 Oct. 28 0,0241 Oct. 22 0,0239 Oct. 29 0,0242 Average weekly 0,0239 Average weekly 0,0242

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0037 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1773. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0047 manat (2.58 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 18 0,1834 Oct. 25 0,1747 Oct. 19 0,1817 Oct. 26 0,177 Oct. 20 0,1828 Oct. 27 0,1781 Oct. 21 0,1839 Oct. 28 0,1787 Oct. 22 0,1784 Oct. 29 0,1784 Average weekly 0,1820 Average weekly 0,1773

