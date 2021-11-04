Iranian currency rates for November 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to November 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,647 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.4 Iranian rial on Nov.3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,369 57,164 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,036 45,921 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,906 4,900 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,921 4,938 1 Danish krone DKK 6,542 6,538 1 Indian rupee INR 564 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,195 139,183 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,669 24,652 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,818 36,911 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,827 33,811 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,976 29,833 1 South African rand ZAR 2,721 2,725 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,344 4,386 1 Russian ruble RUB 583 587 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,206 31,204 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,103 31,133 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,981 49,118 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,055 35,005 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,217 9,217 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,556 6,561 100 Thai baths THB 125,631 126,276 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,113 10,125 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,448 35,673 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,647 48,636 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,784 9,809 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,292 13,292 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,931 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 464 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,024 17,094 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,826 83,027 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,734 3,737 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,010 12,007

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,294 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,227 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,251 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,511 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

