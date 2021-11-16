Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance over 10M2021
Latest
Azerbaijani finance minister talks expenditures from state budget to be provided for defense, security
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office investigates explosion of mined car, used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov
Azerbaijan’s parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded with highest order of Turkic World
Orientation Program is being conducted for students who entered Baku Higher Oil School this year (PHOTO)
First goal is to use Turkey’s experience in Azerbaijan - Istanbul Public-Private Partnership Center of Excellence
Zangezur corridor will support EU efforts to ensure reliable and secure logistics corridors - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)
Nakhchivan may join int’l transit projects in case of creation of land route with Azerbaijan – expert
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC