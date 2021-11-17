Iranian currency rates for November 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to November 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,600 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.17 Iranian rial on Nov.16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,399 56,444 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,170 45,552 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,736 4,787 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,815 4,829 1 Danish krone DKK 6,401 6,449 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,893 139,007 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,987 23,987 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,644 36,850 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,435 33,552 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,377 29,636 1 South African rand ZAR 2,706 2,754 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,092 4,175 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,705 30,908 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,961 31,067 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,961 48,961 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,088 35,126 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,172 9,191 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,570 6,581 100 Thai baths THB 128,248 128,435 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,082 10,092 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,488 35,533 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,600 47,956 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,722 9,744 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,377 13,320 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,957 1 Afghan afghani AFN 448 460 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,003 17,080 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,266 83,776 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,212 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,187 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,260 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,818 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-360,000 rials.

